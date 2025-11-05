Dana White goes scorched Earth over UFC betting scandal in viral TMZ exclusive

The UFC's ever-changing betting scandal has reached its CEO, Dana White.

Three days following Yadier Del Valle's highly controversial first-round rear-naked choke win against Isaac Dulgarian at UFC Vegas 110, White spoke to TMZ Sports about the situation in an exclusive sitdown Tuesday evening.

White said the promotion was unaware of such wrongdoing by anyone affiliated with Dulgarian's team, yet grew suspicious upon watching Dulgarian remain non-competitive in a fight that he was a significant betting favorite in.

"So we called the fighter and his lawyer and said, 'What’s going on?'" White recalled to TMZ. "'There’s some weird action on your fight. Are you injured? Do you owe anybody money? Has anyone approached you?' The kid said, 'No, absolutely not. I’m going to kill this guy.'”

White says he has been in direct contact with the FBI, citing the UFC works with a betting company IC360, to track down uneven action on a fight.

Dans White Reacts To UFC's Betting Scandal

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White (left) with Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

READ MORE:UFC rankings shakeup offers new fight for Kayla Harrison during wait for Amanda Nunes

"So we said, 'Okay.' The fight plays out — and it ends with a first-round rear-naked choke," White said. "Literally, the first thing we did afterward was call the FBI. I’ve met with the FBI twice today. Now, you see people online saying there are hundreds of fights under investigation — total bulls***. The usual clickbait bulls***. But, we just had an office full of FBI agents here."

The bulk of the reporting on this ordeal has been orchestrated by Ariel Helwani of Uncrowned Combat, alongside independent MMA journalist Harry Mac. Mac spoke to MMA Knockout's Zain Bando Tuesday afternoon on the latest edition of Bando's podcast, The MMA Outsiders, adding another layer to the drama.

Additional UFC Vegas 110 Fighters Could Get FBI Investigation

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

"[David] Onama was one of them," Mac said of the two additional fighters.

Onama lost in the first round by TKO to Steve Garcia in the night's featherweight main event in a rather one-sided affair. The other fighter flagged, according to Mac, was welterweight Daniel Frunza. Frunza also lost by RNC to Charles Radtke during the second fight on the main card.

White denies Mac's tweet regarding the number of fights that are being investigated, without calling him out directly.

"If you try to do this, I’ve been very vocal and very open about it — we’ll be your worst enemy," White said. "We’ll go after you immediately, guns blazing, with the FBI and whoever else we need to get involved. We’ll do everything we can to make sure you go to prison."

Mac, meanwhile, had his own counter to White's remarks.

So Dana confirms ALL of my reporting but also told on himself, because he is stupid. I stated 100 fights were flagged for abnormal activity. DANA says 100 fights aren’t being INVESTIGATED. So how many are Dana? https://t.co/90zqpRwRLn — Harry Mac (@bbharrymac) November 4, 2025

"So Dana confirms ALL of my reporting but also told on himself, because he is stupid," Mac wrote. "I stated 100 fights were flagged for abnormal activity. DANA says 100 fights aren’t being INVESTIGATED. So how many are Dana?"

The story remains ongoing, as the UFC released its own statement following the fight.

"Like many professional sports organizations, UFC works with an independent betting integrity service to monitor wagering activity on our events," the statement read. "Our betting integrity partner, IC360, monitors wagering on every UFC event and is conducting a thorough review of the facts surrounding the Dulgarian vs. del Valle bout on Saturday, November 1. We take these allegations very seriously, and along with the health and safety of our fighters, nothing is more important than the integrity of our sport."

For now, an update is forthcoming.

More MMA Knockout News

• UFC star suffered devastating injury during viral UFC 321 knockout

• Gable Steveson celebrates with UFC legend Jon Jones after viral 15-second KO

• UFC legend shares scathing assessment of Joe Rogan's fighting experience

• Jon Jones brutally trolls UFC star Tom Aspinall during DBX 4 weigh-ins

Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC and MMA.

Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.