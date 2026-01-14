UFC CEO Dana White drops huge UFC Seattle main event featuring ex-middleweight champ

It took all day, but UFC CEO Dana White finally delivered some clarity Tuesday regarding the UFC Fight Night event at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, scheduled for March 28.

In a five-round middleweight main event, former two-time champion Israel Adesanya returns to face the always-dangerous, always-entertaining Joe Pyfer.

Adesanya (24-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) will attempt to snap a three-fight losing skid. Pyfer (15-3 MMA, 6-1 UFC) has won his last three fights since suffering his lone Octagon defeat against Jack Hermansson (24-10 MMA, 10-8 UFC) last February. Pyfer's last fight saw him secure a second-round rear-naked choke against Abus Magomedov (28-7-1 MMA, 4-3 UFC) at UFC 320. The fight marked Pyfer's fifth finish in the UFC and his fourth MMA win by submission, needing 1:46 into Round 2 to finish the job.

When Was Israel Adesanya's Last UFC Win?

Sep 9, 2023; Sydney, NSW, AUSTRALIA; Israel Adesanya reacts during his fight with Sean Strickland (not pictured) in UFC 293 at Qudos Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images | Jasmin Frank-Imagn Images

Adesanya has not sniffed the win column since April 2023, when he exacted revenge against then-middleweight champion Alex Pereira (13-3 MMA, 10-2 UFC) at UFC 287 to regain the middleweight title he once held from October 2019 to November 2022, during which he won six fights. Adesanya even tried his hand at light heavyweight, losing to Jan Błachowicz (29-11 MMA, 12-8-2 UFC) at UFC 259 in March 2021.

Something has to give, as Adesanya's losing skid has included consecutive defeats to former champions Sean Strickland (29-7 MMA, 16-7 UFC) and Dricus du Plessis (23-3 MMA, 9-1 UFC) before being knocked out by current middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov (17-4 MMA, 9-2, 1 NC UFC) last February.

The UFC's return to Seattle follows last year's event, which was also from the same venue. It marks the fifth event to visit the city in promotional history, potentially making it a regular occurence moving forward.

When Is The Next UFC Event?

Apr 26, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, UNITED STATES; A general view of the Octagon while Giga Chikadze (red gloves) fights David Onama (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | William Purnell-Imagn Images

The UFC currently has 13 events planned through August, with more to come as the weeks and months progress. This year's schedule begins a week from Saturday with UFC 324 from Las Vegas, signaling the beginning of the Paramount+ era over the next several years with no extra financial incentive needed for pay-per-view events.

The Fight Night series, which began in 2006 during the Spike TV era, had primarily always been a "free" product (with cable) featuring the best prospects, contenders. and former champions.

Now 20 years later, the tradition remains alive. Of the 13 events planned thus far, eight are Fight Nights, with UFC Seattle concluding the promotion's March schedule.

