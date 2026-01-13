UFC legend shares message of support for Xabi Alonso after shocking Real Madrid exit

One of the UFC’s most decorated former champions took a clear stance on the recent drama with Real Madrid’s now ex-manager Xabi Alonso.

One of the biggest and most iconic soccer clubs in the world, Real Madrid brought in the club’s former midfielder Alonso as manager last summer to considerable fanfare following the exit of Carlo Ancelotti at the end of the previous La Liga season.

News broke earlier this week that Alonso and Real Madrid had mutually agreed to part ways, and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov is the latest figure to publically weigh-in on the split that sports fans around the globe are talking about.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Backs Xabi Alonso After Real Madrid Split

Taking to his Instagram story, Nurmagomedov shared a clear message of support for Alonso following the Spaniard’s exit from Real Madrid.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Instagram story regarding Xabi Alonso. | (Instagram)

“There is nothing like loyalty. 1 year ago they begged him. Now they fired him. Because of spoiled kids. Xabi you are the best”

The news that Alonso was leaving Real Madrid came after the team lost to rivals Barcelona in the latest edition of “El Clasico” on Sunday. A wild match that included three goals during stoppage time of the opening half eventually ended 3-2 and saw Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup.

As of Alonso’s exit, Real Madrid also currently sit in second place in the La Liga table, four points behind Barcelona and four points ahead of Villarreal.

"The Eagle" Recently Caught Up With Several Major Soccer Stars

Nurmagomedov is a noted soccer fan, and in another recent Instagram post he shared photos of himself with a number of the sport’s legendary figures such as Francesco Totti, Andrea Pirlo, Edgar Davids, and several others.

“The Eagle” joined the UFC with a perfect 16-0 record in 2012, improving to 25-0 before he claimed the promotion’s vacant lightweight belt with a unanimous decision over Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 in 2018. Nurmagomedov submitted Conor McGregor in his first title defense at UFC 229 later that year, and the event still stands as the highest-selling PPV card in the promotion’s history.

Khabib Nurmagomedov (red gloves) greets Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 242 at The Arena. | Per Haljestam-Imagn Images

Nurmagomedov went on to defeat Dustin Poirier the following year, and after a third title defense against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 he elected to hang up his gloves with a perfect 29-0 record in professional MMA.

