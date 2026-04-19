UFC CEO Dana White Drops Massive Hint for Conor McGregor's Long-Awaited Return Fight

Former UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor could be inching closer to a return to combat sports after all. But, unlike previous years, the 2026 version of the McGregor-UFC saga, which has dragged out since McGregor's leg injury sustained in a July 2021 trilogy fight loss to former rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in Las Vegas.

Now, nearly five years since his last fight have come and gone. But, finally, there appears to be the slightest bit of clarity surrounding a potential return for McGregor. The UFC held its latest event in Winnipeg Saturday night. Following it, UFC CEO Dana White was quick to address McGregor's status with the promotion.

Although McGregor will not be competing at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington D.C., a date, location, and opponent seem to be in motion, White said.

"It's looking good... once we get a deal done with him, we'll announce it," White told reporters.

White's brief comment comes after McGregor took to social media to confirm he is, in fact, training again.

Conor McGregor Teases UFC Comeback

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LLC

"I’m coming back to do what I do," McGregor wrote last Monday. "Knock people out for my money."

McGregor did that and then some during the heyday of his UFC career, needing 13 seconds to dispatch Jose Aldo to win the UFC Featherweight Championship in Dec. 2015 at UFC 194. He later knocked out Donald Cerrone in Jan. 2020 in his last UFC win to date, needing only 46 seconds in the main event of UFC 246.

McGregor's last meaningful win came in Nov. 2015 against then-champion Eddie Alvarez at lightweight, securing his second world title in front of a historic Madison Square Garden backdrop at UFC 205.

Because of McGregor's boxing match with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Aug. 2017, his lone experience in the squared-circle, he was never able to defend either of his titles.

Possible Conor McGregor Return Date Has Historical Significance

Jeff Bottari-Zuffa LL

July 11 marks the UFC's International Fight Week event this year, a staple of the promotion's schedule for over a decade. UFC 329, the event set to take place on that date and previously held on that date for UFC 100 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in 2009, and McGregor's interim featherweight title win against Chad Mendes at UFC 189 in July 2015, is still without a main event this year.

With McGregor seemingly willing to return and with the Paramount deal in its infancy, it seems like a no-brainer slor to fill.

But only time will tell, regardless of the demand to still see McGregor fight.