UFC Star Conor McGregor Offers Ambitious Prediction in Latest UFC Return Fight Teaser

Inactive UFC star Conor McGregor has once again assured fans that he’ll return to fighting again at some point in the very near future.

We are now just a few months away from the five-year anniversary of McGregor’s last UFC bout, which saw the Irishman suffer a second-straight loss to rival Dustin Poirier when he sustained a leg injury that ended their trilogy bout after the opening round.

The false starts and obstacles to a McGregor return over the last few years are numerous, ranging from everything to injuries, legal issues, acting commitments, and the 37-year-old's focus on his various business ventures outside of his own fighting career.

Conor McGregor Promises KO In Latest UFC Return Tease

One constant during McGregor’s layoff has been his regular activity on social media, and this week “The Notorious” told fans that they should expect a knockout-win upon his return to the cage.

I’m coming back to do what I do. Knock people out for my money. pic.twitter.com/GZ9aYxbXNI — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 15, 2026

The former two-division UFC champion is as well-known for his knockout power as he is for his brash personality and mic work. He won six out of his first seven UFC appearances via strikes, capped off by his infamous 13-second knockout of UFC Hall of Famer Jose Aldo to win the featherweight title at UFC 194.

Will Conor McGregor Fight In 2026?

McGregor’s last victory also came via knockout when he stopped another UFC Hall of Famer in Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds, but we’re now well over six years removed from their headlining bout at UFC 246.

The closest McGregor has come to a UFC comeback in the last few years was when he was finally scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the main event of UFC 303. The booking came after the pair appeared as opposing coaches on The Ultimate Fighter, but a McGregor toe injury derailed the fight and a rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiří Procházka was quickly thrown together to save the event.

Conor McGregor facing off with Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter. | (Zuffa LLC)

There was considerable speculation that this summer’s UFC White House card could provide the perfect opportunity for a McGregor return, but the Irishman will not feature as part of the “Freedom Fights 250” event that just recently added Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis.

Conor McGregor speaks to press on the red carpet before the premiere of Roadhouse at the Paramount Theatre in Austin, Texas on the first day of South by Southwest. | [NETWORK PROPERTY]-USA TODAY NETWORK

UFC CEO Dana White has discussed the possibility of McGregor returning at some point this year, but at this stage it appears unlikely that fans will put much stock in those comments until “The Notorious” actually has a fight on the UFC calendar.