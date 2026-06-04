UFC 329 Adds Absolute Banger Fight for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Undercard

UFC 329 has reportedly added another huge matchup that looks sure to produce a post-fight bonus of some sort.

Scheduled to close out this year’s International Fight Week, UFC 329 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on July 11. Former two-division UFC titleholder Conor McGregor is slated to finally make his return in the night’s main event and rematch Max Holloway nearly 13 years after the two men first met as featherweights.

The rest of the UFC 329 main card also includes a number of high-profile fights with serious implications for several divisions, and according to Marcel Dorff the night’s prelims will feature a fan-friendly lightweight tilt between King Green and Terrance McKinney.

King Green Has Already Stopped Both His UFC Opponents This Year

A member of the UFC roster for more than 13 years at this point, Green will have the chance to match the four-fight win streak that kicked off his UFC career when he meets McKinney in Las Vegas.

King Green (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

That four-fight stretch stands as the best winning streak of Green’s UFC run to this point, as it was followed by three-straight losses and a 1-5-1 stretch before he secured three-straight victories in 2020. The 39-year-old closed out last year by defeating former Bellator star Lance Gibson Jr., and he also stopped Daniel Zellhuber and Jeremy Stephens in his first two outings of 2026.

King Green (red gloves) fights Jeremy Stephens (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Green has shared the Octagon with some of the biggest names in the UFC lightweight division, including former interim titleholders Dustin Poirier and Tony Ferguson, as well as former lightweight king and current UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev.

Terrance McKinney Has Never Seen a Third Round in the UFC

The longtime UFC veteran’s durability will be tested at UFC 329, as McKinney has established himself as a fan favorite with the kill-or-be-killed style that’s been on display for the entirety of his 26-fight professional MMA career.

Terrance McKinney (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Viacheslav Borshchev (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

McKinney has yet to see the judges’ scorecards since turning pro in 2017, and in 2021 he announced himself to UFC fans with a stunning 7-second knockout of Matt Frevola at UFC 263. Since then, “T. Wrecks” has gone 8-5 in the Octagon overall, never going past the opening round other than in his back-to-back losses to Ismael Bonfim and Nazim Sadykhov in 2023, which both came in the second round.

Terrance McKinney (red gloves) fights Kyle Nelson (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The 31-year-old won his first two bouts in 2025 before closing out the year with a submission loss to Chris Duncan, but he returned to the win column in March with a 24-second finish of Kyle Nelson at UFC Seattle.

UFC 329 Fight Card

Main Event: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2

Co-Main Event: Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Cory Sandhagen vs. Mario Bautista

Gable Steveson vs. Elisha Ellison

Brandon Royval vs. Lone’er Kavanagh

Damian Pinas vs. Cesar Almeida

Ryan Gandra vs. Zach Reese

Cody Durden vs. Ode Osbourne

Cody Garbrandt vs. Adrian Yanez

Kai Kamaka III vs. Luke Riley

Robert Whittaker vs. Nikita Krylov

Tracy Cortez vs. Cong Wang

King Green vs. Terrance McKinney