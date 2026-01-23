UFC CEO Dana White Drops Huge Hint on Possible Conor McGregor UFC White House Return

UFC CEO Dana White has gone on a mini media tour to promote the promotion's new Paramount+ deal that begins Saturday night, among other topics. This includes the UFC's White House event, scheduled for Sunday, June 14, on the South Lawn.

White has since clarified matchmaking for the card will officially start Monday, with the hope that by early-to-mid February, the fights will be finalized. A potential name fans have wondered about is former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor, who has been absent from the UFC since July 2021 and was sidelined in June 2024 before a previously-scheduled UFC 303 main event with Michael Chandler due to a broken pinky toe.

White told The Pat McAfee Show Thursday to not rule the 37-year-old Irishman out from competing in front of President Donald Trump.

"Conor [McGregor] and I have a great relationship," White said. "We talk a lot through text, and yeah, he's definitely in the running for this [White House] fight."

Will McGregor vs. Chandler Happen During UFC White House Card?

Conor McGregor facing off with Michael Chandler on The Ultimate Fighter. | (Zuffa LLC)

White reconfirmed again that a McGregor vs. Chandler fight is "not the fight we're going with" despite mutual respect between Chandler and the UFC. Chandler, though, told Uncrowned's Ariel Helwani that he is, in fact, operating as if McGregor is the opponent.

"I don't have a Plan B until Plan A is 100% exhausted," Chandler said. "That's kind of where we're at right now. I'm formulating my blocks and my training and my diet and all that stuff leading up to June right now. That's the plan — fighting at the White House, fighting Conor at the White House."

Chandler admitted that if it were up to McGregor, they would fight each other.

Michael Chandler Addresses His Opinion About Conor McGregor

"When it comes to Conor's love for the sport, he's more of a man of his word than people think he is," Chandler said. "Yes, he's flown off the handle a couple times. He's done a couple things here and there that make people question his decision-making, but I think he's a man of his word. I think he wants to fight me to end The Ultimate Fighter contract we had, to make good on the promise we made for June 29 of 2024, International Fight Week."

McGregor seems like a solid possibility to compete on the card, assuming he is booked and makes the walk. Paramount+ arguably wants as many eyeballs on the one-of-one event as possible. Despite McGregor having not come away victorious since January 2020, "America 250" could be the event to prove he's still a draw.

Only time will tell.

