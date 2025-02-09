MMA Knockout

UFC CEO Dana White gives major respect to Dricus du Plessis: 'Don't change anything'

Despite winning a decision, UFC CEO Dana White was impressed enough with Dricus du Plessis'. title defense.

UFC CEO Dana White was in a fiery mood at the post-fight presser for UFC 312, which saw Dricus du Plessis successfully defend his UFC middleweight championship against former champion Sean Strickland by unanimous decision.

Out of a multitude of things discussed, White, who has finished back-to-back trips between Saudi Arabia and Australia in recent weeks, liked what he saw from du Plessis.

Dana White Praises Dricus du Plessis' Performance

"Don't listen to the s*** that I say," White said after the event. "Whatever he's doing [du Plessis], it works. He's the world champion. How do you spar for a guy like that? Don't change anything that he's doing on account of what I say."

Following the fight, du Plessis spoke to UFC.com and chronicled the key difference between the UFC 297 fight and his UFC 312 performance.

Dricus du Plessis dominated Sean Strickland in their rematch at UFC 312.
"This was me proving I did beat him and just doing it in more spectacular fashion," du Plessis said.

Khamzat Chimaev Reacts To Du Plessis' Win

As for what's next, White said the choice is rather obvious – Khamzat Chimaev. Chimaev is fresh off a submission win against former champion Robert Whittaker late last year to put himself in line for his long-awaited title shot.

Khamzat Chimaev fights Kevin Holland during UFC 279 at T-Mobile Arena.
Chimaev even had his own reaction to the fight, keeping it short and sweet.

"Biggest bull**** is this fight," Chimaev tweeted.

Weili Zhang hands Tatiana Suarez first loss in dominant UFC 312 title defense

This tweet was likely in reference to Strickland earning a rematch after beating Paulo Costa, while Chimaev defeated a former champion when coming off his own layoff.

Khamzat Chimaev made short work of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308.
Nevertheless, it's clear the middleweight division has the clarity it has needed for quite a bit. Now, it's up to the UFC to move forward with it.

