UFC CEO Dana White teases rematch between Magomed Ankalaev & Alex Pereira
Newly-minted UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Magomed Ankalaev may not have a long time to celebrate his decision win against Alex Pereira from UFC 313's main event Saturday night.
UFC CEO Dana White Reacts To Ankalaev's Performance
Almost immediately after the fight, which saw Ankalaev (21-1-1, 1 NC, 12-1 UFC) extend his winning streak to 12, UFC CEO Dana White attempted to lay out plans for the division's future.
“Probably [an immediate rematch],” White told reporters after the event.
Instead of downplaying Ankalaev's performance, White debunked speculation by crediting Ankalaev where it was due.
“It was not what I expected,” White said of Ankalaev's win over Pereira. "I expected a lot more shooting [for takedowns], I expected a lot more exchanges."
White Puzzled By Alex Pereira's Loss
White said he was unsure why Pereira's (12-3 MMA, 9-2 UFC) speed and punching power weren't on further display in the eventual loss to Ankalaev, and he also commented on "Poatan" attempting to balance being the sport's biggest star.
“I think that’s a question definitely for him to answer,” White said. “I definitely don’t know his schedule. I know he’s been bouncing around, but you see this everywhere when somebody becomes a big star, and they start making lots of money. There are lots of different doors that open and opportunities."
White added there should be no disrespect given to the Ankalaev side,as he had been gunning for another title shot for over two years.
“But there’s no doubt that everybody knew that Ankalaev was going to be a tough fight for him," White said. "Everybody knew that this was probably going to be the biggest challenge of his career."
Either way, with a potential rematch on the horizon, the pressure of Pereira regaining his belt is likely going to be on full display. White noticed the urgency of Pereira's corner in Round 5, as they assumed they were trailing on the judges' scorecards.
Dana White Tips Cap To Magomed Ankalaev
“I wouldn’t take anything from Ankalaev, and the pressure he put on Alex tonight,” White said. “Kept pushing forward. Even in the fifth round, I was listening on the headphones and Alex’s corner was saying ‘You’ve got to go after him this round. You have to let everything go. You’ve got to let your hands go. You’ve got to try to take him out.’”
Although Pereira didn't finish Ankalaev, he did validate himself with a few adjustments that could lead to a new layer of a potential all-time UFC light heavyweight feud if implemented properly in the rematch.
For now, only time will tell.
