Magomed Ankalaev ties Mighty Mouse's UFC Record - how far is he from Jon Jones?
Very few fighters have had as long of a streak as new UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev.
Ankalaev etched his name in the history books at UFC 313 on Saturday, dethroning a dominant champion in Alex Pereira by unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46). Ankalaev joins elite company with the win, Israel Adesanya the only other man to beat Pereira in the UFC Octagon.
Ankalaev's Hot Streak: 12-0-1, 1 No Contest
The Russian contender entered fight week on an impressive 13-fight unbeaten streak with wins over Aleksandar Rakic, Johnny Walker, Anthony Smith, and more. Ankalaev hasn't lost since his promotional debut against Paul Craig which saw him tap out to a triangle choke with one second left on the clock.
Magomed Ankalaev dethrones Alex Pereira in razor-close UFC 313 title fight
12 fighters have tried and failed to beat Ankalaev after the fact, some multiple times, "Poatan" being the latest to fall in Las Vegas.
The title win for Ankalaev would see the Dagestan-born fighter tie former UFC Champion Demetrious "Mighty Mouse" Johnson's unbeaten streak (14) - the fifth-longest in company history.
For Johnson, 12 of those fights were for the flyweight title, Ankalaev just now starting his title reign after a split draw for the vacant light heavyweight belt in 2022.
Four Others In Front Of Ankalaev, Including #1 Jon Jones
Just above Ankalaev are Kamaru Usman, who went 15-0 before losing to Leon Edwards by headkick KO, current Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev (15), and the legendary Anderson Silva (15). Jon Jones tops the leaderboards for longest unbeaten streak (20).
At 32 years old, the new champ Magomed Ankalaev is six fights away from tying one of Jon Jones' greatest records.
UFC 313 live results & highlights for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
It is unknown at this time whether or not "Bones" will fight again as a potential retirement fight looms with Tom Aspinall.
