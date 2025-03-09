UFC 313 Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev post-fight press conference live stream
UFC 313 has officially wrapped, and now all that's left to close out fight week is the event's post-fight press conference.
UFC 313 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
Taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV, UFC 313 was headlined by a light heavyweight title fight that saw Magomed Ankalaev unseat Alex Pereira in a closely-contested bout.
Justin Gaethje silences doubters, wins lightweight war in UFC 313 co-main event
The night's co-main event was a short-notice rematch between Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev after Dan Hooker was forced to withdraw from the event, and in their second meeting Gaethje got his hand raised once again after the two men combined to put on another incredible war.
Ignacio Bahamondes also announced himself as a legit lightweight contender when he submitted Jalin Turner in the first round of their main card bout, and former title challenger Amanda Lemos at least temporarily halted the rise of 23-year-old Isamin Lucindo when she took a unanimous decision over her Brazilian compatriot.
The UFC 313 main card got off to a hot start when Mauricio Ruffy floored King Green in the opening round of their lightweight fight, and in the night's featured prelim Joshua Van handed Rei Tsuruya his first professional loss.
UFC 313 live results & highlights for Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev
You can check out a live stream of the UFC 313 post-fight press conference below.
