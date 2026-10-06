Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 9 Live Stream Results & Highlights

Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (October 6 ) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.

With eight weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 28 finishes and Dana White has handed out a total of 38 UFC contracts.

Last week’s card did unfortunately take a hit with the late cancellation of Illias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde, but the four other scheduled fights all ended via finish and only one of them made it past the opening round.

Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 9

Things open in the light heavyweight division for Week 9, with Preston LaGrange stepping in to face Nell Ariano after Ariano’s original opponent Ivan Gnizditskiy was forced to withdraw.

Ariano boasts a 6-0 professional record after going 9-4 as an amateur, while LaGrange already got his hand raised in two previous bouts this year and has yet to see a third round in his career.

Preston LaGrange vs. Nell Ariano. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Things move to the bantamweight division next, where Ryuho Miyaguchi will try to rebound from suffering a loss on Road to UFC earlier this year when he takes on Mateus Soares.

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

At flyweight, Roque Conceição makes his return to DWCS to take on undefeated Peruvian standout Alexander Chavez.

Roque Conceição vs. Alexander Chavez. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The second to last fight of the night take place at 170 lbs. and features two 4-0 fighters in Sal Everett and Ozzy Martin.

Sal Everett vs. Ozzy Martin. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Currently employed by the UFC in a non-fighting capacity, Everett has stopped all opponents he’s faced under the Tuff-N-Uff banner between his professional and amateur careers, while Everett also has yet to see the scorecards and finished his last two MMA opponents in less than a combined

minute of fight time.

Alivia Bierly vs. Summer Onley. | Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The action for Week 9 closes out at women’s bantamweight, with Summer Onley set to put her undefeated record on the line against Alivia Bierley.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 9 Live Results & Highlights

All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 9 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.

Dana White's Contender Series inside the UFC Apex. | (via Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.

Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 9 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)

Alivia Bierley vs. Summer Onley

Sal Everett vs. Ozzy Martin

Roque Conceição vs. Alexander Chavez

Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares

Nell Ariano vs. Preston LaGrange