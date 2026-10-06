Dana White's Contender Series 2026: Week 9 Live Stream Results & Highlights
Week 9 of Dana White’s Contender Series takes place tonight (October 6 ) as 10 fighters meet at the UFC Apex to try and secure UFC contracts.
With eight weeks of DWCS already in the books, fans have been treated to 28 finishes and Dana White has handed out a total of 38 UFC contracts.
Last week’s card did unfortunately take a hit with the late cancellation of Illias Bulaid vs. Erick Visconde, but the four other scheduled fights all ended via finish and only one of them made it past the opening round.
Top Prospects Fight for UFC Contracts in Las Vegas on DWCS Week 9
Things open in the light heavyweight division for Week 9, with Preston LaGrange stepping in to face Nell Ariano after Ariano’s original opponent Ivan Gnizditskiy was forced to withdraw.
Ariano boasts a 6-0 professional record after going 9-4 as an amateur, while LaGrange already got his hand raised in two previous bouts this year and has yet to see a third round in his career.
Things move to the bantamweight division next, where Ryuho Miyaguchi will try to rebound from suffering a loss on Road to UFC earlier this year when he takes on Mateus Soares.
At flyweight, Roque Conceição makes his return to DWCS to take on undefeated Peruvian standout Alexander Chavez.
The second to last fight of the night take place at 170 lbs. and features two 4-0 fighters in Sal Everett and Ozzy Martin.
Currently employed by the UFC in a non-fighting capacity, Everett has stopped all opponents he’s faced under the Tuff-N-Uff banner between his professional and amateur careers, while Everett also has yet to see the scorecards and finished his last two MMA opponents in less than a combined
minute of fight time.
The action for Week 9 closes out at women’s bantamweight, with Summer Onley set to put her undefeated record on the line against Alivia Bierley.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 9 Live Results & Highlights
All fighters scheduled to compete on Week 9 of DWCS successfully made weight ahead of their respective bouts.
The action is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET, and fans in the United States can catch the full card on Paramount+.
Dana White’s Contender Series 2026: Week 9 (7:00 p.m. ET, Paramount+)
Alivia Bierley vs. Summer Onley
Sal Everett vs. Ozzy Martin
Roque Conceição vs. Alexander Chavez
Ryuho Miyaguchi vs. Mateus Soares
Nell Ariano vs. Preston LaGrange
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.