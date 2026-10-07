UFC CEO Dana White Shares Insight Into TKO's Secret Formula To Success
UFC CEO Dana White made another podcast appearance, recently joining The Diary of a CEO to discuss his career, life, becoming an entrepreneur, and everything in between.
In the wide-ranging interview with host Steven Bartlett, White was visibly vulnerable and publicly open in ways that had previously never been seen, regardless of medium.
White, who became UFC president in 2001 after casino owners Lorenzo and Frank Fertitta III purchased the company, nearly gave up on MMA when the UFC neared bankruptcy by 2004, but pushed through to help establish 'The Ultimate Fighter' and propel the promotion toward mainstream popularity.
Before Zuffa's eventual 2016 sale to WME-IMG (now publicly traded as TKO), White admitted to a falling-out with his mother, June White, to the point that he and his sister went no-contact until her passing.
"She wasn't getting responses because I was in London, and then the emails started getting nastier and nastier and nastier by the end, and I f****ing just blew up," Dana White said on the podcast.
Dana White Addresses Distance From Late Mother
Dana White claimed that his mom wanted to open a bar, but there was another element that left him with nothing to his mom: a tell-all book called Dana White: The King of MMA.
"The thing that's bad about that and what she did is [hurt] a lot of other people, I think she hurt in that book," Dana White said. "She didn't hurt me, but other people. A lot of things that aren't true and a lot of people that didn't do anything to her."
Fast-forwarding to the present, the UFC's alignment with TKO is a well-oiled machine. Dana White admitted that, despite working hard, he has a powerful resource to ensure big ideas come to fruition: Ari Emanuel.
Emanuel, the executive chairman of TKO Group Holdings, works in sync with Dana White.
"He's the guy that when I come up with something creative and I call him and I'm like, 'I need $30M. I wanna do this,' he's like, 'I'll get you the money,'" White said.
Status of UFC Today
For the time being, the UFC continues to churn out weekly events all over the world and nearly every week of a given calendar year.
Dana White said he has an ambition to secure a $10 billion TV rights deal with Paramount or another partner when the current deal expires, among other huge goals on the horizon.
Family aside, the former Bostonian appears content continuing to build his empire every day.
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Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99