Ex-UFC middleweight champ set for Fury Pro Grappling debut

Mathew Riddle

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is set to return in a professional capacity this May.

'The All-American' retired from the UFC in 2024 following a final knockout loss at the hands of Eryk Anders. Despite the retirement package from the UFC, Weidman was set to return in the GFL, before they canceled their events.

Now, fans can look forward to Weidman starring in Fury Pro Grappling.

Chris Weidma
Chris Weidman announces Fury Pro Grappling debut

In an announcement on UFC Fight Pass on April 20, Chris Weidman will take on Pat Downey as part of Fury Pro Grappling 13 on May 23.

Downey is a former NCAA Division I wrestler, with his most recent wins coming over Andre Petroski and Luke Rockhold. The latter of whom defeated Weidman to take his middleweight title in 2015.

Mathew is a UK-based combat sports journalist, graphic designer, and SEO expert with half a decade of digital marketing and a dedicated four-year track record in MMA journalism. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023. Mathew's insights have been featured on Bloody Elbow, The Fight Fanatic, and Heavy on UFC. He runs Warrior Tribune and can be contacted by his Muckrack profile.

