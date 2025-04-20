Ex-UFC middleweight champ set for Fury Pro Grappling debut
Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman is set to return in a professional capacity this May.
'The All-American' retired from the UFC in 2024 following a final knockout loss at the hands of Eryk Anders. Despite the retirement package from the UFC, Weidman was set to return in the GFL, before they canceled their events.
Now, fans can look forward to Weidman starring in Fury Pro Grappling.
Chris Weidman announces Fury Pro Grappling debut
In an announcement on UFC Fight Pass on April 20, Chris Weidman will take on Pat Downey as part of Fury Pro Grappling 13 on May 23.
Downey is a former NCAA Division I wrestler, with his most recent wins coming over Andre Petroski and Luke Rockhold. The latter of whom defeated Weidman to take his middleweight title in 2015.
