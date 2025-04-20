MMA Knockout

UFC contender backs 'dominant' Kayla Harrison to defeat Champion Julianna Peña

Find out why one women's bantamweight contender likes Julianna Peña's title run to end June 7.

Zain Bando

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

UFC women's bantamweight Ailín Pérez has made her stance clear about the upcoming June 7 UFC 316 co-headliner between UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion Julianna Peña and former PFL champion-turned-UFC contender Kayla Harrison.

Pérez, a winner of five of six promotional outings, sees a clear mismatch in favor of Harrison as she gave her prediction in an interview with Hablemos MMA.

Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) fight during UFC 307 at Delta Center.
Ketlen Vieira (red gloves) fights Kayla Harrison (blue gloves) fight during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Pérez Picks Harrison To Defeat Peña

"I don't think she'll be able to finish Julianna because (Peña) is a dog, but with zero technique. Nora (Cornolle) is the same," Pérez said via translation. (H/T: MMAJunkie). "They just look to hit hard and are good at taking shots. Kayla is dominant and can bring the fight to the ground. It is a five-round fight and Kayla struggles to make weight, and she hasn't fought five rounds, at least in UFC, so that could test her and bring up a few things. But all in all, I go with the dominant Kayla Harrison."

Ailin Perez (red gloves) celebrates defeating Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Ailin Perez (red gloves) celebrates defeating Joselyne Edwards (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Pérez said she agrees with the narrative that Peña may be due for a massive letdown, which could help the UFC's bottom line and potentially skyrocket Harrison as women's MMA's most prominent star.

Is The UFC Hoping For A Divisional Shift?

"The UFC wants there to be activity and for the belt to be defended," Pérez said regarding the UFC's desire for a quick turnaround. "The whole thing of, 'Oh, I got injured ... I don't want to fight ... I want more money' – no, girl. You want to fight, or you want to pretend you like to fight? Many of us want to be champion, so the title always needs to be scheduled for a defense. So no, I'm not surprised that fight was booked. And I also won't be surprised when Kayla Harrison beats Julianna Peña. No one believes in Julianna Peña."

Raquel Pennington (red gloves) fights Julianna Pena (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delt
Raquel Pennington (red gloves) fights Julianna Pena (blue gloves) in a women’s bantamweight title bout during UFC 307 at Delta Center. / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen how the fight transpires. At press time, Harrison remains a huge favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook at -600, with Peña's comeback at +440.

Published
Zain Bando
