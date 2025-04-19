Max Holloway builds his perfect fighter from UFC legends
Max Holloway's 'perfect' fighter consists of a host of UFC legends.
Future Hall of Famer Holloway is still showing improvements in his lengthy career. 'Blessed' debuted at 4-0 in 2012 and is still finding his stride over a decade later.
While fans await fight news after Holloway suffered his first TKO loss at UFC 308, Holloway has built his 'perfect' UFC fighter, which includes some of his own attributes.
Max Holloway builds his perfect fighter with attributes from Jon Jones and other UFC GOATs
Speaking with Uninterrupted, Holloway built his ideal fighter, consisting of takedowns, power, footwork, stamina, boxing, defense, and celebration.
Holloway included himself in a mix of UFC legends:
- Takedowns: Georges St-Pierre - Three-time UFC champion, widely considered among the top three greatest ever.
- Power: Francis Ngannou - The lineal UFC champion with the consensus hardest punch in UFC history.
- Stamina: Merab Dvalishvil - The current bantamweight champion, renowned for his uncanny pressure.
- Boxing: Max Holloway - Holloway is known for his 'best boxer' clinic over Calvin Kattar in 2021.
- Defense: Jon Jones - Jones has never been knocked down or visibly wobbled in his UFC career.
- Celebration: Demetrious Johnson - Johnson celebrated victories with spinning kicks and a fist pump.
Holloway is expected to return in late summer, presumably to defend his BMF title. The front runners are Dustin Poirier (trilogy) and Charles Oliveira (rematch), though Oliveira only wants an undisputed title shot.
A Holloway-Oliveira BMF rematch would clear the lightweight log-jam and allow Ilia Topuria to challenge Islam Makhachev for the title.
