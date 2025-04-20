UFC 317 main event may need replacement fight after reported injury
Sixty-nine days separate the UFC from its blockbuster pay-per-view known as UFC 317 to cap off another International Fight Week, and veteran MMA journalist Kevin Iole put unfortunate salt in the proverbial wound by reporting a potential change to its main event.
The supposed original main event was would see Dricus du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev for du Plessis's UFC middleweight championship, but the promotion may opt to go in a different direction after all.
READ MORE: Boxing champion retires after throwback knockout in 42nd fight
Du Plessis Reportedly Out Of Planned Title Fight
"I’m hearing Dricus Du Plessis is injured, and though there has been no confirmation, if that’s accurate, a bout between Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev couldn’t headline IFW," Iole wrote Friday.
Barring any further developments, it's rather easy to trust a two-decade veteran in the MMA industry, especially around a marquee fight as du Plessis vs. Chimaev, much less the UFC's annual Las Vegas summer festivities.
Iole went through the rest of the divisions, and given the direction of the champions and the upcoming pay-per-views next month and in early June, it leaves little direction other than to look at one of two options: heavyweight or lightweight.
READ MORE: Max Holloway builds his perfect fighter from UFC legends
Could Islam Makhachev Make a Quick Turnaround?
Following a successful UFC lightweight title defense in January, a possible June return could fare well for Makhachev. Against which opponent, however, is an entirely different discussion.
The dream scenario would be if former UFC Featherweight Champion Ilia Topuria can get a deal done with UFC brass. If not, the promotion may be looking elsewhere with potential shockwave-type intrigue, one that fans and media may not be expecting.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC Champion Magomed Ankalaev sends chilling threat to Alex Pereira
- UFC signs vicious striker on a week’s notice for risky matchup
- Jack Della Maddalena defends Belal Muhammad from UFC fan criticism
- Tom Aspinall changes tune on Jon Jones with two-word message
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.