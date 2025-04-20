Dustin Poirier opens up on UFC retirement fight decision, wants to 'be healthy'
Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his soon-to-be-announced UFC retirement fight this summer.
Knowing full well he has accomplished everything in MMA he could have ever dreamed of, Poirier told MMAJunkie he wants to go out on his own terms.
"I can still do this at the top level for a few more years – there's no doubt in my mind. But what am I fighting for?" Poirier said. "Is it for a paycheck? I don't want to disrespect the sport. I've always fought to be a champion, so if it's not for a title, then it's time to [go] away. I was always chasing a title."
Dustin Poirier Discusses Final UFC Fight
Losing to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev last June was Poirier's final crack at gold if he were to walk away completely.
Finishing 0-3 in lineal UFC championship fights, Poirier said giving it his all was all he could have ever dreamed about after fighting a who's who across multiple divisions during the past 14 years in the Octagon.
"I'm not emotional yet," Poirier said. "I'm sure as time goes, there's going to be waves of different feelings. Right now, I'm feeling confident and OK with my decision for it to be my last fight."
Poirier has called for his final fight to be in Louisiana, the state in which Poirier grew up in and began his MMA journey. The UFC has not announced several locations for the backhalf of the summer just yet, but it seems rather apparent those are forthcoming.
"I've been doing this for a long time," Poirier said. "I'm good. My family's good. I want to get out of (the sport) with my faculties and be able to speak and work the [analyst] desk, be healthy for my daughter and my future kids. I just think it's time. After 18 years, 19 years in this sport, fighting tooth-and-nail, bleeding every week, I think it's a responsible decision and respect to the sport."
Either way, Poirier making one final entrance to the Octagon will be an event where many will likely never forget where they were.
And for someone with the track record of "The Diamond," it's only a matter of when, not if, the final chapter of the former interim champion's career will be edged in MMA lore for eternity.
