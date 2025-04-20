MMA Knockout

Dustin Poirier opens up on UFC retirement fight decision, wants to 'be healthy'

'The Diamond' has made his intentions clear regarding his final UFC walk

Zain Bando

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Dustin Poirier is gearing up for his soon-to-be-announced UFC retirement fight this summer.

Knowing full well he has accomplished everything in MMA he could have ever dreamed of, Poirier told MMAJunkie he wants to go out on his own terms.

"I can still do this at the top level for a few more years – there's no doubt in my mind. But what am I fighting for?" Poirier said. "Is it for a paycheck? I don't want to disrespect the sport. I've always fought to be a champion, so if it's not for a title, then it's time to [go] away. I was always chasing a title."

READ MORE: Charles Oliveira makes bold demands for next UFC fight

Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center
Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Islam Makhachev (red gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Dustin Poirier Discusses Final UFC Fight

Losing to UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev last June was Poirier's final crack at gold if he were to walk away completely.

Finishing 0-3 in lineal UFC championship fights, Poirier said giving it his all was all he could have ever dreamed about after fighting a who's who across multiple divisions during the past 14 years in the Octagon.

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Islam Makhachev (red gloves) fights Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"I'm not emotional yet," Poirier said. "I'm sure as time goes, there's going to be waves of different feelings. Right now, I'm feeling confident and OK with my decision for it to be my last fight."

Poirier has called for his final fight to be in Louisiana, the state in which Poirier grew up in and began his MMA journey. The UFC has not announced several locations for the backhalf of the summer just yet, but it seems rather apparent those are forthcoming.

"I've been doing this for a long time," Poirier said. "I'm good. My family's good. I want to get out of (the sport) with my faculties and be able to speak and work the [analyst] desk, be healthy for my daughter and my future kids. I just think it's time. After 18 years, 19 years in this sport, fighting tooth-and-nail, bleeding every week, I think it's a responsible decision and respect to the sport."

Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center.
Islam Makhachev (red gloves) celebrates defeating Dustin Poirier (blue gloves) during UFC 302 at Prudential Center. / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Either way, Poirier making one final entrance to the Octagon will be an event where many will likely never forget where they were.

READ MORE: Boxing champion retires after throwback knockout in 42nd fight

And for someone with the track record of "The Diamond," it's only a matter of when, not if, the final chapter of the former interim champion's career will be edged in MMA lore for eternity.

More MMA Knockout News


Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing.

Follow MMAKnockout on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Published
Zain Bando
ZAIN BANDO

Zain Bando is a writer for MMA Knockout, part of the Sports Illustrated/Minute Media umbrella. He has covered combat sports since 2019 for notable outlets BJPenn.com and FanSided MMA. He also co-hosts a podcast called "The MMA Outsiders," part of the Empty The Bench Podcast Network, which airs Tuesday nights at 7:00 p.m. ET/4:00 p.m. PT. A Chicago suburban native, Bando has been enthralled with MMA since 2006 and has been fortunate to attend some of the most high-profile events in the sport's history, both as a fan and media member, including UFC 264, Bellator 297 and Kayla Harrison's PFL MMA debut. He is excited to take the next step in his combat sports writing journey and looks forward to continuing his following of the fight game for years to come. Bando can be reached via email at zainbando99@gmail.com or by social media @zainbando99

Home/News