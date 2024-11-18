UFC Champ Jon Jones Questions Notion that Jake Paul Showed "Mercy" to Mike Tyson
We saw not one, but two combat sports legends in action this past weekend.
Jon Jones Weighs In On Paul vs. Tyson
It was Ohio vs. New York in back-to-back nights of fights. In boxing, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, and UFC 309: Jones vs. Miocic, which saw Jon Jones defend his heavyweight championship with a R3 TKO of Stipe Miocic.
Former champ Tyson wouldn't have the same luck, the 58-year-old losing to Paul by decision of all outcomes.
"It was hard to watch, but I respect him so much for getting in there," Jones said of Tyson's return fight on Netflix at the UFC 309 post-fight press conference). "That was the cool part, I'm sure they compensated him very well, and he got to give a bunch of fans what they wanted, which is just to be alive to see him compete and for that part alone, I thank him. I'm sure a lot of us thank him."
Nobody really had Mike Tyson fighting on their bingo cards for 2024, much less going 8 rounds with someone half his age, but that's what Tyson did despite the apparent mismatch.
Pauls Says He Carried Tyson 'A Little Bit'
Post-fight, Paul was asked if he had held back on Tyson given the state he was in, decades removed from the back-end of his career.
"Yeah. I mean, a little bit," Paul said, when asked if he 'carried' Tyson to the distance. "There was a point where, you know, I was just like, 'Okay, he's not really engaging back, and so I don't know if he's tired or whatever.' And I could just tell, you know, his age was showing a little bit. I just have so much respect for him."
"After he slapped me, I wanted to be aggressive and take him down and knock him out and all that stuff. But that kind of went away as the rounds went on."
"I Think Jake Played It Smart," - Jones On Paul Not Stopping Tyson
Reporter Donagh Corby would then talk to Jones about Paul perhaps opting not to finish Tyson out of respect for the legendary boxer, but "Bones" Jones doesn't believe that to be the case, claiming it was more about Paul protecting his nearly-spotless pro record.
"I don't think Jake gave him mercy. I think Jake played it smart," Jones said of Paul (11-1). "I think Jake knows that you're winning, let's stop while you're ahead, let's coast, let's get through this fight..."
"Because Mike can drop anyone with one shot. His legs weren't working, but that upper body was still moving, and those punches were still swinging. I didn't view it as Jake giving him mercy. Jake coasted through that like an intelligent fighter would."
At 27 years old, Jake Paul continues to grow - even if it's against much older opposition. Following his win over Tyson, his fifth-straight, Paul touts that he'll fight for a world title in the next 24 months.
