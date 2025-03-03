UFC Champ Jon Jones recreates iconic movie moment with Arnold Schwarzenegger
UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones faced off with "The Terminator" last weekend.
A title fight with Tom Aspinall still yet to be made, Jones was a special guest for the annual Arnold Sports Festival in Columbus, Ohio. There, "Bones" met the man the event was named after, legendary actor and bodybuilding champion Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Schwarzenegger's considered one of Hollywood's greatest action stars for his roles in the widely-successful 'Terminator' franchise, Predator (1987), Total Recall (1990), and Conan The Barbarian (1982), those films only scratching the surface of Schwarzenegger's lengthy acting career.
UFC 313 headliners Alex Pereira & Magomed Ankalaev exchange heated messages online
Jon Jones Posts Iconic Photo With Arnold
Jones posed for a photo with Schwarzenegger, recreating a scene from Predator where his character 'Dutch' gives Carl Weathers' 'Dillon' an epic handshake.
"Couldn’t have had a better time in Columbus.“Hasta la vista, baby." Jones referenced one of the actor's most iconic lines from Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991).
Jon Jones Follows up Acting Debut in War Flick: ‘LT. Bones at Your Service’
At 37 years old, Jon Jones is nearing his MMA retirement with a potential future in Hollywood waiting for him on the other side. Jones made his acting debut (as himself) in Netflix's MMA series The Cage last year along with upcoming film Edo's Crossing.
