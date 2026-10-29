UFC Champion Alexander Volkanovski Proposes Alternative to Justin Gaethje Fight

UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski is still figuring out what his next logical step is following a successful title defense this past Saturday at UFC 333 against Movsar Evloev.

Volkanovski sat down with longtime MMA journalist Ariel Helwani to recap the fight and discuss what's next. If Justin Gaethje actually retires, Volkanovski said he is still interested in moving up to lightweight, with a unique stipulation attached.

Volkanovski is 0-2 in the UFC when moving up to lightweight, but it appears the UFC remains optimistic that he can choose to do what he wants for his next fight as a potential retirement draws closer.

What's Next for Alexander Volkanovski?

Apr 12, 2025; Miami, Florida, UNITED STATES; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) is introduced before his match against Diego Lopes (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Volkanovski said he is happy with where he is in his career, but admitted he would like to chase lightweight gold one last time. In response to Helwani, Volkanovski offered an interesting alternative should the Gaethje fight not materialize.

"If I was champion at lightweight, I'm fighting Arman [Tsarukyan]. 100 percent," Volkanovski said. "If Gaethje doesn't wanna do that, I'll do it. Me versus Arman for the belt. That excites me."

Volkanovski said he'd be okay with vacating the featherweight title if it meant that he could fight at 155 pounds again. He added that Tsarukyan is the perfect fight for him should it happen, but is okay with whatever comes next.

Volk: “If I was champion at lightweight, I'm fighting Arman. 100%.



If Gaethje doesn't wanna do that, I'll do it. Me versus Arman for the belt. That excites me.



Everyone knows how I do against wrestlers. Everyone knows I can handle wrestlers. I think he's one of the best… pic.twitter.com/NJSZs30TOI — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) October 28, 2026

"I've got so much respect for him, but I'm getting back up, and we're standing and fighting. He's got good stand-up too, so that'll be a fun fight," Volkanovski said. "I think we're starting to figure some s*** out.”

Volkanovski said he is incredibly cautious about when it's time to consider the next stage of his life, too.

"I'm taking each fight as it goes," Volkanovski said. "Why do we want to do this? Obviously, the paycheck. We ain't never gonna get paychecks like this ever again."

But, on the flip side, Volkanovski said he wants to prioritize his family and kids as he gets older, rather than having to worry about fighting.

Alexander Volkanovski's UFC Career Longevity

Jul 8, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Alexander Volkanovski (red gloves) reacts after defeating Yair Rodriguez (blue gloves) during UFC 290 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"But I want to look after my health," Volkanovski said. "Me being there for my kids. The injuries around the body are OK. The head stuff, I don't wanna mess around with."

Volkanovski also gave himself an ultimatum: one concussion, regardless of circumstance, and that's the end of the road.

"One hard knock to the brain, a concussion and that's that. That's how I'm looking at this. I'm weighing all these options," Volkanovski said.

At least for the time being, Volkanovski said he's excited for what's next.

Now, the waiting game begins.