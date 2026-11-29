UFC Champion Islam Makhachev Gets Harsh Warning From Unlikely Ex-Champ
Although UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has held the title for over a year, it doesn't sit right with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.
Woodley has largely stayed out of the MMA spotlight since transitioning to boxing and RAF, splitting his first two matches. But Woodley has stayed in tune with what has transpired in the sport, especially concerning Makhachev.
More specifically, Woodley commented on Makhachev's title reign thus far, which officially began at UFC 330 against Ian Machado Garry in August with a successful title defense.
In a nutshell, if it were up to Woodley, Makhavhev would be on the titleholder chopping block.
“As champion, you don’t get to wait," Woodley said via MMASucka. "There’s not enough UFC stars for you to sit back and wait when nobody even knows you. You’re still Khabib Jr. You need to fight anybody that comes up. I fought all my UFC title fights hurt. Unless you’re injured, who do you think you are? And you ran from Ilia [Topuria] to another division."
Woodley lost his title to Kamaru Usman and was never the same following the fight. Despite Makhachev being part of a differing assessment amongst the MMA community, Woodley said Makhachev should be held to a higher standard overall.
Tyron Woodley Rips Islam Makhachev Over UFC Welterweight Title
“Islam is holding s*** up," Woodley added. "Take the belt from him. … Sit your a** down somewhere. Tell him I said it. I said, 'Islam Makhachev, sit your a** down somewhere.' This division is legendary. This is f****** Georges St-Pierre’s division.”
Makhachev vacated the lightweight title before moving up to welterweight, which avoided Woodley's aforementioned scenario. But Woodley remains adamant that most of the decision-making is squarely on Makhachev.
The UFC seems baffled, including CEO Dana White, too.
Dana White on Islam Makhachev's Legacy
"But, obviously, I like when guys fight a lot," White said of Makhachev earlier this fall. "Being the champ, I don’t really expect you to fight three times a year, but twice would be nice. What you start to do is back up the division, because lots of guys would like a shot at the title.”
White said there's a bigger hurdle from Makhachev to unpack.
"I think it’s money,” White said. "Once you get so much money — when guys are young and hungry, they want to fight a lot because they want to get paid. But once you start to get enough money, you don’t have to fight all the time. And for him, to be fair to Islam, look at what he’s accomplished.”
We'll see when Makhachev makes his UFC comeback.
Zain Bando is a combat sports columnist and reporter for Gameday Media’s MMA Knockout. A Northwestern Medill School of Journalism and Illinois alumnus, Bando specializes in tactical analysis, breaking news, and exclusive executive interviews across the UFC and PFL. His versatile background also includes extensive Big Ten football and men’s basketball coverage, with bylines featured in The Sporting News, FanSided, and Men's Journal. Contact him at zainbando99@gmail.com.Follow @zainbando99