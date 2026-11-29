Although UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev has held the title for over a year, it doesn't sit right with former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley.

Woodley has largely stayed out of the MMA spotlight since transitioning to boxing and RAF, splitting his first two matches. But Woodley has stayed in tune with what has transpired in the sport, especially concerning Makhachev.

More specifically, Woodley commented on Makhachev's title reign thus far, which officially began at UFC 330 against Ian Machado Garry in August with a successful title defense.

In a nutshell, if it were up to Woodley, Makhavhev would be on the titleholder chopping block.

🚨Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley wants the UFC to strip Islam Makhachev of his title, arguing that a champion shouldn't be allowed to sit back and wait for opponents.



Woodley believes Islam isn't a big enough star to pick and choose his fights, referring to him… pic.twitter.com/waZC3WEkcL — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 27, 2026

“As champion, you don’t get to wait," Woodley said via MMASucka. "There’s not enough UFC stars for you to sit back and wait when nobody even knows you. You’re still Khabib Jr. You need to fight anybody that comes up. I fought all my UFC title fights hurt. Unless you’re injured, who do you think you are? And you ran from Ilia [Topuria] to another division."

Woodley lost his title to Kamaru Usman and was never the same following the fight. Despite Makhachev being part of a differing assessment amongst the MMA community, Woodley said Makhachev should be held to a higher standard overall.

Tyron Woodley Rips Islam Makhachev Over UFC Welterweight Title

Jun 3, 2021; Miami Beach, Florida, USA; Professional MMA fighter Tyron Woodley arrives at World Famous 5th St. Gym. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

“Islam is holding s*** up," Woodley added. "Take the belt from him. … Sit your a** down somewhere. Tell him I said it. I said, 'Islam Makhachev, sit your a** down somewhere.' This division is legendary. This is f****** Georges St-Pierre’s division.”

Makhachev vacated the lightweight title before moving up to welterweight, which avoided Woodley's aforementioned scenario. But Woodley remains adamant that most of the decision-making is squarely on Makhachev.

The UFC seems baffled, including CEO Dana White, too.

Dana White on Islam Makhachev's Legacy

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"But, obviously, I like when guys fight a lot," White said of Makhachev earlier this fall. "Being the champ, I don’t really expect you to fight three times a year, but twice would be nice. What you start to do is back up the division, because lots of guys would like a shot at the title.”

White said there's a bigger hurdle from Makhachev to unpack.

"I think it’s money,” White said. "Once you get so much money — when guys are young and hungry, they want to fight a lot because they want to get paid. But once you start to get enough money, you don’t have to fight all the time. And for him, to be fair to Islam, look at what he’s accomplished.”

We'll see when Makhachev makes his UFC comeback.