Former UFC Middleweight Champion Dricus du Plessis recently had a candid conversation on the Fight Forecast, where he discussed everything from his next fight to how the promotion might try and re-insert Ian Machado Garry into the welterweight title picture.

Machado Garry may have a challenging road back, du Plessis admitted.

"The UFC works in their ways, and they are going to throw some killers after him right now.," du Plessis said of Garry. "That's what the UFC is going to do now."

Who's Next for Ian Garry?

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Machado Garry during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Garry gets a tough draw next Saturday at UFC Saudi Arabia against fellow welterweight phenom Yaroslav Amosov, a winner of 30 fights, 22 of those by stoppage. Du Plessis suggests the UFC made this fight on purpose to see whether Machado Garry is upper-echelon caliber.

Dricus du Plessis believes Ian Garry angered the UFC with his Islam Makhachev performance and will now face a string of dangerous opponents. 👀😲



"UFC works in their ways, and they are gonna throw some killers after him right now, this guy Amosov’s only lost one fight, that’s… pic.twitter.com/GD7xh0BBV8 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) November 26, 2026

"He pissed them off with that title fight," du Plessis said. "Let's not beat around the bush: He pissed them off, so now they're going to try and come for him. That is it."

Not only does du Plessis agree that the UFC wants to see where Machado Garry is at, but it's a calculated risk, as du Plessis recognizes the promotion's focus on prioritizing exciting finishes.

"He's done good," du Plessis said. "He's a much better fighter – listen, my man's views are very questionable, and the way he goes about it is weird. I don't like it. When you get in there, you're there to kill. That's it. That's the only thing you're there to do, but he's a good fighter. He's a great fighter."

Machado Garry lost his last fight against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 for Makhachev's welterweight title. Machado Garry was heavily criticized in the loss, specifically by UFC CEO Dana White.

Dana White Publicly Unhappy With Ian Garry

Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC president Dana White in attendance during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"So, this happened with Ian Garry," White said on A Diary of a CEO. "I felt like Ian Garry in that fifth round, you have this opportunity. You're fighting possibly the greatest fighter of all time. And you did a damn good f***ing job for four rounds. And, you know, he was battered. His whole right side was busted up, his face was busted up, but he was beating you as far as rounds go."

White didn't stop there either.

"Now, you're the younger, bigger, rangier fighter. You fought four incredible rounds. Get out there and put it on – you go out and start shaking his hands and hugging him. Do that when they're strapping the belt on you. Show Islam all the love you want when the fight's over," White said.

Now, it appears Machado Garry is in must-win mode.