UFC Star Magomed Ankalaev Shares Huge Return Fight News After Losing UFC Title

Magomed Ankalev has provided fans with a huge update on what will be his first fight since losing the UFC light heavyweight title.

Currently ranked as the division’s number one contender in the official UFC light heavyweight rankings, Ankalaev took a unanimous decision over Alex Pereira just over a year ago at UFC 313 to finally claim UFC gold and also cap off a lengthy unbeaten run.

The pair were quickly booked for an immediate rematch at UFC 320, where Pereira reclaimed his belt by knocking out Ankalaev just over a minute into the opening round.

Magomed Ankalaev Drops UFC Return Fight Update

Fans have been waiting for news of when Ankalaev would finally make his return to the Octagon, and the former champion has finally revealed that he’ll be fighting on a yet-to-be-announced UFC event in Abu Dhabi in July.

I will see you guys in Abu Dhabi in July😊 — Muhammad big ANK Ankalaev (@AnkalaevM) March 19, 2026

“I will see you guys in Abu Dhabi in July”

While the news was bound to kick off speculation around who Ankalaev will be facing, the timing of his post was made all the more interesting by the fact that former UFC Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker recently revealed that he’ll be making the move up to the light heavyweight division for a matchup in July.

Robert Whittaker fights against Paulo Costa during UFC 298 at Honda Center. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Alex Pereira Recently Vacated UFC Light Heavyweight Belt

A fight between Whittaker and Ankalaev could easily headline a UFC Fight Night card in Abu Dhabi, and whatever matchup Ankalaev does return for will have some major implications for a light heavyweight division that currently lacks a champion.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Following months of speculation, Pereira’s long-teased move to the heavyweight division became a reality when UFC CEO Dana White announced that “Poatan” will square off with Ciryl Gane in an interim heavyweight title bout as part of “Freedom Fights 250”. The fight will give Pereira the chance to make promotional history as a three-division UFC champion, and the Brazilian star officially vacated the light heavyweight strap ahead of the move.

Magomed Ankalaev (red gloves) fights Alex Pereira (blue gloves) during UFC 320 at T-Mobile Arena. | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

Former light heavyweight titleholder Jiří Procházka and Carlos Ulberg are scheduled to fight for the division’s vacant belt in the main event of UFC 327, which will also see Joshua Van attempt to defend his flyweight title for the first time when he meets Tatsuro Taira in the co-main event. Regardless of if Whittaker is the one standing across from him in Abu Dhabi, any sort of win from Ankalaev in July would likely put the 33-year-old in pole position to challenge the winner of Procházka vs. Ulberg.