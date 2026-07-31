UFC Champion Sean Strickland Targets Opponent in Major Next Fight Update

UFC Middleweight Champion Sean Strickland has updated fans on when they can expect to see him return to the cage.

We’re now closing in on three months since Strickland’s last bout at UFC 328, where he pulled off a sizeable upset and handed Khamzat Chimaev his first loss to claim the UFC middleweight belt for the second time.

That title-winning performance followed a failed bid to recapture the belt in a rematch with Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 312, which Strickland rebounded from by stopping Anthony Hernandez before he unseated Chimaev in May.

Sean Strickland Targets Khamzat Chimaev Rematch for Next UFC Fight

Chimaev indicated in the immediate aftermath of UFC 328 that he would be moving up to light heavyweight, but since then “Borz” has made it clear that he’d like to rematch Strickland for the middleweight title.

Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Strickland also seems to be on board with that plan, although his recent social media update to fans also states that the 35-year-old will need a little bit more time to get back to full health before booking that rematch.

Yall keep asking me when Im gonna fight again. Shoulder is getting solid, need a little longer.



As to who Im fighting.. Chimeav keeps running his fucking mouth.



Want me to teach you how to cut weight so you can stop bitching for a second L? — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) July 30, 2026

“Yall keep asking me when Im gonna fight again. Shoulder is getting solid, need a little longer. As to who Im fighting.. Chimeav keeps running his f***ing mouth. Want me to teach you how to cut weight so you can stop b****ing for a second L”

Nassourdine Imavov Calls Out Sean Strickland for UFC Rematch

Mutual interest from the two UFC stars doesn’t necessarily mean that the UFC brass will opt to book an immediate rematch, and top middleweight contender Nassourdine Imavov was quick to interject when he saw Strickland’s post.

You’ll do what you’re told. See you soon — Imavov Nassourdine (@imavov1) July 31, 2026

“You’ll do what you’re told. See you soon”

Currently sitting at #2 in the Meta UFC middleweight rankings, Imavov previously dropped a decision to Strickland when the pair headlined a UFC Fight Night event in 2023.

Nassourdine Imavov (red gloves) reacts after the fight against Caio Borralho (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Accor Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Sniper” has now put together five-straight wins over top-ranked competition, and many fans viewed his last bout with Caio Borralho at UFC Paris as a likely title eliminator for the middleweight division.

Could Dricus Du Plessis Challenge Sean Strickland Again?

Imavov’s current win streak and history with Strickland could encourage the UFC book that rematch next, especially given that the fight with Chimaev didn’t exactly play out the way it was advertised leading up to UFC 328.

Sean Strickland (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After months of trash talk that seemed to establish legitimate bad blood between Chimaev and Strickland, the two men ended up engaging in a fairly lackluster title fight that ended in a narrow split decision victory for Strickland.

Sean Strickland (red glove) fights Dricus Du Plessis (blue gloves) during UFC 297 at ScotiaBank Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The now two-time champion may also be interested in campaigning for a trilogy bout with Du Plessis, who recently defeated Kamaru Usman in the main event of UFC Oklahoma City and is already 2-0 against Strickland.