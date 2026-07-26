Khamzat Chimaev Sends Warning To Sean Strickland As UFC Rematch Looms

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Khamzat Chimaev has stayed busy since his loss to Sean Strickland at UFC 328 in May.

No longer holding the title he won from Dricus du Plessis last August at UFC 319, he has since remained grounded in coaching his teammates and preparing for a potential rematch with Strickland.

In a video from Championship Rounds on 'X,' Chimaev gave a status update on where things stand regarding the Strickland rivalry, his interest in running it back, and potential next steps.

Khamzat Chimaev Wants Revenge vs. Sean Strickland

May 9, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, UNITED STATES; Khamzat Chimaev (red gloves) fights Sean Strickland (blue gloves) during UFC 328 at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Nothing's changed," Chimaev said. "We're training, waiting for [Sean] Strickland to come out of his house. Whenever they give me a fight, that's when I'll return. [I'm ready] even today."

Chimaev had previously told ESPN that he was "obsessed" with fighting Strickland again, arguing he did enough to secure the split-decision win in Newark, NJ that night.

"The rematch with Sean Strickland is the only fight that Khamzat wants, he is obsessed with it," Chimaev's team shared. "That's the only fight he will accept right now."

UFC CEO Dana White said he was indifferent on booking the immediate rematch, validating Chimaev's initial stance he had told UFC brass.

"Khamzat right now is asking for the rematch with Strickland," White said on The Bret Boone Podcast."That's what he wants. We don't know what we're going to do yet. Strickland will fight anybody."

White told reporters following the fight that he thought Strickland did enough to win, having agreed with the judges' scorecards.

Dana White Argues Judges Got Chimaev-Strickland 1 Correct

Chris Unger-Zuffa LLC

"I had it 2-2 going into the last round," White said. "I thought Strickland won the last round."

White said he wasn't particularly impressed with Chimaev's physique, which prompted White to suggest a potential move to light heavyweight, which Chimaev pushed back on.

"What was interesting is the first two times I saw [Chimaev] fight on Fight Island, he used to talk about his standup and his team all the time," White said. "I've been saying, 'We haven't seen him stand up toe-to-toe with somebody for a while.' I think he had a rough weight cut."

Did Khamzat Chimaev Have Weight Issues Before Sean Strickland Fight?

(GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images)

White said Chimaev's weight cut shouldn't be overshadowed by Strickland's performance, though.

"He looks great. He's got an awkward style," White said. "He's tough to fight and another durable, tough guy that has no quit in him."

Should they rematch, it will be interesting to see if similar concerns come up that occurred in the first fight. For now, it remains to be seen with the UFC does next.