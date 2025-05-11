Ex-UFC champion & 41-fight MMA veteran gets Hall of Fame curtain call
UFC 315 is inching toward its pay-per-view climax, but the event took a slight detour with the promotion's latest edition to the 2025 Hall of Fame class.
Set to take place next month in Las Vegas on Thursday, June 26, the UFC Hall of Fame adds another dynamic striker who competed in every era of MMA with several UFC stints attached to it: Vitor Belfort.
Belfort, a 41-fight MMA veteran with 26 of those coming inside the Octagon, enters the Pioneer Wing with a long-winded resume that still impresses UFC CEO Dana White.
"Vitor Belfort was 19 years [old] when he was signed by UFC and he quickly made an impact by becoming the youngest athlete to win a UFC fight, and UFC tournament," White said in a statement Saturday night. "Vitor was a pioneer of the sport and is definitely a UFC legend. It will be an honor to induct him into the UFC Hall of Fame this summer.”
Vitor Beltort's Career Time Capsule
Belfort was one of the greatest fighters of his era, competing in several high-profile bouts while winning the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship in 2003. Belfort's track record includes fights against Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Jon Jones, and Michael Bisping, to name a few.
Belfort ended his MMA career losing four of his last five, but decided to try his hand at boxing by beating Evander Holyfield (an exhibition in Sept. 2021) and Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza in April 2023.
Belfort was best known for his quick hands and willingness to fight anyone at any time. What makes Belfort unique is there are few like him remaining, if any, who competed in every known era in the sport's history.
Vitor Belfort Enters UFC HOF
Belfort finished his career with 18 KO wins, arguably never competing in a boring fight.
The 48-year-old was moved to near tears cageside as let the moment finally sink in.
Now, he'll have his day in MMA immortality.
