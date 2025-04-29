Jack Della Maddalena chokes BJJ star unconscious ahead of UFC 315 title fight
Jack Della Maddalena’s grappling skills are looking sharp ahead of his title fight with Belal Muhammad next month.
The UFC’s #5-ranked welterweight contender is undefeated since joining the promotion off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2021, with his last win coming via stoppage against former title challenger Gilbert Burns late in their main card fight at UFC 299.
With #2-ranked Shavkat Rakhmonov currently sidelined after he was previously scheduled to challenge Muhammad for the welterweight belt, Della Maddalena will now square off with “Remember the Name” in Montreal as the main event for UFC 315.
Della Maddalena Sleeps Grappling Star Craig Jones
It’s largely been the Australian’s striking that’s garnered praise from fans since he joined the UFC, but Della Maddalena recently showed off his submission game when he choked out fellow Australian and grappling star Craig Jones in a video that Jones posted on his Instagram.
Della Maddalena won his lone amateur bout via armbar in 2015 and also won via rear naked choke in a one-off fight for Cage Warriors in 2017, and since then the 28-year-old’s only submission victory came in a Performance of the Night-winning effort against Randy Brown at UFC 284.
The welterweight title challenger will likely need to showcase his full skillset when he steps into the cage at UFC 315, as Muhammad is undefeated dating back to 2019 and hasn't been stopped outside of his third UFC outing against Vicente Luque in 2016.
