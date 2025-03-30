UFC star bathed opponent in blood after she found out husband cheated on her
UFC's Norma Dumont delivered arguably her best performance under the worst of personal circumstances.
It's been six months since we've seen the #4 UFC women's bantamweight contender in action, and Dumont is growing tired of waiting on the sidelines.
Norma Dumont is 8-2 in the UFC, clawing her way towards the title with her fifth-straight win last September at UFC 306 / Noche UFC. From Sphere in Las Vegas, the Brazilian battled Mexico's Irene Aldana, a former title challenger who went five rounds with the legendary Amanda Nunes.
Dumont outboxed Aldana for the majority of the fight, peppering her opponent with punches and leg kicks. In the later stages of rounds 2 and 3, Aldana's Mexican heart was on display as blood leaked out of the gashes on her face. One was on her nose and the other a massive cut across her forehead, opened up by an accidental headbutt.
The bantamweight bout was one-way traffic for Dumont, getting her hand raised by unanimous decision. However, the road to getting there was far from easy...
Norma Dumont Found Out About Husband's Affair Ahead Of Fight
Prior to making the walk for UFC 306, Dumont says she found out that her longtime husband had cheated on her with another woman.
"I found out [three weeks] before the fight that he was cheating on me,” Dumont told Ariel Helwani (h/t: MMA Mania).
“So, we went through the whole thing and got a divorce. This was a 14-year marriage. He was always my coach the entire time."
Norma Dumont Explains Why Ex-Husband Was Still In Corner
The news of the affair arriving so close to the fight, Dumont says there was 'no time' to change her corner for her fight, having her ex-husband coach her one more time against Irene Aldana.
"There would be no time to adapt to somebody new," Dumont explained her decision to not ditch her ex at UFC 306.
"We didn’t want to speak about it before the fight because we didn’t want that to overshadow the fight. The fight was really what was important."
Norma Dumont is currently left without a fight, wanting an Octagon return pronto.
