UFC Fight Night Mexico: Moreno vs. Erceg post-fight press conference live stream

Following the conclusion of an action-packed UFC Fight Night Mexico, the event's post-fight press conference is set to go down and officially conclude fight week.
The event was originally supposed to include 13 bouts between the preliminary and main cards, but unfortunately a middleweight fight featuring Kelvin Gastelum and Joe Pyfer was scrapped just hours before things kicked off due to an illness on the part of Pyfer.
The card ended up showcasing a number of entertaining scraps and surprisingly included only one submission, with all four of the night's other finishes coming by way of knockout.
UFC Mexico Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream
The main event saw two-time Flyweight Champion Brandon Moreno and former title challenger Steve Erceg square off in a pivotal matchup, and after five hard-fought rounds "The Assassin Baby" got his hand raised via unanimous decision for his second win in a row.
The night's co-main event was a lightweight bout between Manuel Torres and Drew Dober, which saw "El Loco" rebound from his first UFC loss and put Dober on a three-fight skid when he stopped him with strikes in less than two minutes.
The rest of the UFC Mexico main card was highlighted by David Martinez's knockout win in his promotional debut against Saimon Oliveira, and fellow Mexican fighter Edgar Chairez also scored a first-round submission ahead of the main and co-main events.
The prelims also featured several back-and-forth fights that thrilled the Mexico City crowed, but the standout performances came from Jamall Emmers and promotional debutant Ateba Gautier with another pair of violent first-round knockouts.
You can check out a live stream of the UFC Mexico post-fight press conference below.
