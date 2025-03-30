MMA world reacts as Bruce Buffer announces wrong winner at UFC Mexico
Everyone makes mistakes in life. Most aren't seen, but when they are, they could have dire consequences.
This is precisely what happened to UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer, a two-decade-plus promotional mainstay on duty Saturday night for UFC Mexico.
Although Buffer nearly had a flawless show (which is a usual routine for the 67-year-old) there was one moment that had social media buzzing.
Buffer entered the Octagon following the second fight of the evening, which saw Jamall Emmers even his UFC mark at 4-4 with a first-round TKO over Gabriel Miranda in a featherweight bout.
Except there was a slight problem – Buffer accidentally announced Miranda as the winner, which sent social media into a frenzy. Check out Buffer's uncharacteristic error below.
Bruce Buffer Makes Tough Mistake
Buffer corrected his mistake immediately after the incident, but the damage had already been inflicted. Even worse, it was on ESPN2, which meant hundreds of thousands saw the error in real time and likely had a similar reaction.
Buffer calls the majority of UFC events, with Joe Martinez making the occasional appearance for the odd Fight Night event.
Bruce Buffer's Job Is Likely Safe
There's a good chance nothing will come of the incident, as Buffer has been a staple of UFC events since the mid-90s. At press time, Buffer has yet to make a statement about the incident. Whether he will is unclear, but other fans ended up giving him the benefit of the doubt.
The UFC returns to U.S. soil next weekend with another Fight Night from the APEX before its pay-per-view schedule ramps up with UFC 314 the following weekend.
