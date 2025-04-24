Colby Covington trains Donald Trump's relative in Secret Service MMA
UFC heel Colby Covington's affinity for Donald Trump has paid off.
'Chaos' rides a two-fight skid, and at 37 years old, it might be time to consider other career options. One such option is assisting in the Trump Administration's plans to have the UFC partner with the FBI to train their agents to become 'MMA certified.'
His first port of call is a demonstration session with Eric Trump's wife, Lara Trump.
Colby Covington trains Lara Trump in planned Secret Service MMA
In a video shared to Covington's social media, 'Chaos' runs through some rudimentary techniques with Lara Trump in a segment for Fox News.
"Thanks to Lara Trump for inviting me onto Fox News to demonstrate how to train the FBI and Secret Service to become MMA certified," Covington wrote.
Since Donald Trump’s first term in 2016, the UFC has increasingly aligned itself with political figures. Notably, most of Trump's cabinet attended UFC 314 on April 12.
Some fans have expressed concern that the growing involvement of U.S. political figures in the promotion is shifting its identity from a sporting organization to a political marketing platform.
