UFC lets go of four fighters in latest purge
The latest UFC roster shake-up sees four fighters leaving the promotion.
While signing top talent like Kyoji Horiguchi and Aaron Pico, the UFC has been particularly ruthless with its roster cleansing. Not even crowd-pleasers like Abdul Razak Alhassan are safe.
The latest removals include three fighters on losing streaks and one with an average stint inside the promotion.
UFC hopeful among those removed in latest roster update
UFC has released four fighters from the roster, as per UFC Roster Watch on X.
Cortavious Romious has been removed from the roster following an 0-2 streak in the promotion. He graduated Dana White's Contender Series in 2024, but couldn't put together any success on the big stage. It's likely he's been dropped altogether.
Brazil's Pedro Falcao is another name. Falcao went 0-2 in the UFC, fighting in 2024 and 2025. Failing to earn a win after being signed in 2024, Falcao is likely let go altogether.
Caolan Loughran was the most successful fighter to be removed. 'The Don' had a lackluster 2-2 run in the promotion, most recently picking up a contentious decision win over rival Nathan Fletcher. It's entirely possible Loughran is renegotiating his contract.
Perhaps the most clear-cut removal is Lucas Alexander. 'The Lion' endured a 1-3 streak in the Octagon, missing weight twice and managing only four fights since 2022.
