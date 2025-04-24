Belal Muhammad gives bold prediction for Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria
Belal Muhammad has offered his official prediction for the rumored lightweight title clash between Ilia Topuria and Islam Makhachev.
Topuria vacated his featherweight belt on the UFC's promise of a title fight. After some deliberation from Team Makhachev, it would seem a deal is being finalized, with Topuria announcing his camp has begun.
There's no guarantee Topuria fights Makhachev later this year, but this hasn't stopped pundits, and champions like Muhammad, from giving their predictions.
UFC champ Belal Muhammad backs Islam Makhachev to upset Ilia Topuria
Speaking with Submission Radio, Muhammad backed his friend and teammate Makhachev to win the fight.
"No [I don't think Topuria is a challenge], I think he finishes Topuria in the second round," Muhammad remarked. "... Honestly, I just see Islam dominating all these guys."
Makhachev has stated he won't retire without a second belt, which would most likely be the welterweight title. Many fans believe the status of Makhachev vs. Topuria rests on the result of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Muhammad at UFC 315; If 'JDM' wins, Makhachev moves up.
If Muhammad wins, it's likely we'll be seeing Makhachev vs. Topuria. With a win, Makhachev would extend his lightweight defense record to five.
More MMA Knockout News
- UFC quietly builds a banger between lightweight phenoms
- UFC champ Magomed Ankalaev taunts Alex Pereira in latest online jab
- Dricus Du Plessis sends message to UFC fans amid injury rumors
- UFC 316 loses promising ranked heavyweight fight
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.