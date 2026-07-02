UFC Confirms Stacked UFC 330 Fight Card for Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

A new pair of high-profile matchups were announced by the UFC as part of the promotion’s official press release for UFC 330.

Scheduled for August 15, UFC 330 will see the UFC make its long-awaited return to Philadelphia, PA for a massive event headlined by Islam Makhachev’s first title defense against Ian Machado Garry.

Mackenzie Dern will also kick off her reign as UFC strawweight champion when she meets Gillian Robertson in the night’s co-main event, and the UFC recently confirmed an additional eight fights via press release less than two months out from the card.

Jalin Turner Booked for UFC 330 in Second Fight Since Ending Retirement

A number of the fights included in the press release had previously been reported for UFC 330, but the announcement did reveal a pair of new matchups: Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes, and Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj.

A fan favorite, Turner briefly retired following his submission-loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 313. That result left him on a two-fight skid after he was also stopped by Renato Moicano at UFC 300, but “The Tarantula” decided to return at UFC 323 and knocked out Edson Barboza in the opening round.

Jalin Turner (red gloves) prepares to fight Ignacio Bahamondes (not pictured) during UFC 313 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

hSince joining the UFC off of Dana White’s Contender Series in 2018, Turner has only seen the judges’ scorecards on three occasions out of his 14 fights with the promotion.

Edson Barboza (red gloves) fights Jalin Turner (blue gloves) during UFC 323 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 31-year-old’s best run came from 2020-2022, as Turner put together a five-fight win streak capped off by a 45-second submission of Brad Riddell at UFC 276, which earned him his first “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Kauê Fernandes Seeks Fourth-Straight Win at UFC 330

Turner will have his hands full after ending his retirement against Barboza, as Fernandes comes into UFC 330 riding the momentum of three-straight wins.

A veteran of the LFA and Shooto Brasil, Fernandes suffered a split decision loss to Marc Diakiese in his promotional debut in 2023 but rebounded by stopping Mohammad Yahya in the first round the following year.

Guram Kutateladze (red gloves) fights against Kaue Fernandes (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brazilian scored a sizeable upset against Guram Kutateladze to kick off 2025 before Fares Ziam withdrew from a scheduled UFC Paris matchup. Fernandes welcomed Harry Hardwick to the Octagon instead and finished the former Cage Warriors champion with leg kicks just over three minutes into the fight.

Neil Magny & Ramiz Brahimaj Both Look to Rebound in Philadelphia

UFC 330 will also see longtime UFC veteran Magny make his first appearance of the year after being submitted by former Bellator star Yaroslav Amosov in December.

Philip Rowe walks out of the arena after a welterweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Prior to welcoming Amosov to the UFC, Magny secured back-to-back finishes against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos and Jake Matthews. “The Haitian Sensation” was a staple of the UFC’s welterweight Top 15 for years and has been with the promotion since 2013 following his appearance on Season 16 of

The Ultimate Fighter.

Ramiz Brahimaj (red gloves) fights Punahele Soriano (blue gloves) in a welterweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Toyota Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Magny’s opponent Brahimaj already kicked off his year in February and dropped a decision to Punahele Soriano. The 33-year-old had stopped three-straight opponents prior to that fight, and every one of his victories in professional MMA have come via finish.

UFC 330 Fight Card

Main Event: Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry – For the UFC Welterweight Championship

Co-Main Event: Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson – For the UFC Strawweight Championship

Erin Blanchfield vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Edson Barboza vs. Esteban Ribovics

Vicente Luque vs. Tresean Gore

Mansur Abdul-Malik vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

Jeremiah Wells vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Geoff Neal vs. Chidi Njokuani

Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Jalin Turner vs. Kauê Fernandes