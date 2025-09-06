UFC newcomer’s hyped debut ends in wheelchair after crippling knockout
UFC Paris' hyped debutants are 0-1 so far, as Cage Warriors' Harry Hardwick suffered a crippling knockout loss on the night's prelims.
Hardwick stepped in on short notice to fight Kaue Fernandez, after French fighter Fares Ziam withdrew due to a bereavement earlier in the week. The Brit was the reigning Cage Warriors lightweight champion and carried a nine-fight unbeaten streak into the Octagon.
This hype quickly fizzled away in the first few exchanges, where Fernandes made a home for his crushing calf kicks...
Kaue Fernandez kicks Harry Hardwick until he can't continue at UFC Paris
Hardwick, known for his stalk-and-brawl style, was quickly stifled by Fernandes' kicks. The Brazilian kept an extremely wide stance and intercepted Hardwick's advances with thudding kicks to the calf, which promptly reddened and swelled with pain.
They quickly paid dividends, as Hardwick struggled to conceal his anguish. Before long, a swift kick by Fernandes left Hardwick hopping, and soon he crumbled to the floor, where referee Herb Dean called the fight off.
Fernandes vs. Hardwick was the nineteenth leg kick knockout in the UFC. Fernandes almost did the same in his last appearance against Guram Kutateladze. Back-to-back leg kick knockouts would have inserted Fernandes into an exclusive club for fighters with two or more leg kick knockouts in the UFC.
Harry Hardwick leaves Octagon in a wheelchair
Hardwick exited the UFC Octagon in a wheelchair after his legs were battered.
It's back to the drawing board for the British scrapper, who gets the benefit of the doubt having stepped in on five days' notice.
