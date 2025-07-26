Charles Oliveira called out for gritty test by rising BMF contender
A rising BMF contender has called out Charles Oliveira for a fight this November.
'Do Bronx' was knocked out cold by Ilia Topuria in their lightweight title clash at UFC 317. Oliveira has barely had time to recover before fans started ruminating about a potential BMF title showdown with Max Holloway later this year.
However, a new name has entered the conversation, New Zealand's 'Hangman' is a violent lightweight hopeful looking for his place in the top ranks.
Dan Hooker calls out Charles Oliveira for November clash
No. 6-ranked Dan Hooker called out Oliveira in an X post on July 25, remarking, "Someone wake up Charlie Olives and tell him we fighting in November."
"On a side note Arman's a b---- and he can get it too, daddy's home," He added in another message.
If not Holloway, Oliveira vs. Hooker would make a great BMF title eliminator, or a lightweight title eliminator for Hooker, who rides a three-fight winning streak. The Kiwi scrapper found his form in recent years, after suffering mixed results at featherweight.
He most recently defeated Mateusz Gamrot in August 2024 in one of the best fights of that year. However, a multitude of injuries have kept him outside of the Octagon, including one that forced him out of the biggest fight of his career against Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 in March.
The UFC's November schedule is not yet finalized, with one planned Fight Night event set to take place in Doha, Qatar. Hopefully, by then, the promotion will announce the next fight for the lightweight title.
