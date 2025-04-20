WWE star and Chicago Bears superfan Seth Rollins steals the show at WrestleMania 41
Proud and outspoken Chicago Bears fan Seth Rollins headlined WrestleMania 41's main event on Saturday Night, and boy, did he make headlines.
Rollins proved victorious in the triple-threat match against Roman Reigns and C.M. Punk, thanks to 'The Wiseman's' unexpected turn against both Punk and Reigns. Paul Heyman provided Rollins with a steel chair after delivering blows below the belt to his Tribal Chief and Punk, in what will certainly be one of the biggest WWE storylines post-Mania.
Bears fans hope Rollins can carry his WrestleMania 41 momentum into the 2025 NFL Draft, where he's expected to announce one of Chicago's draft picks over the course of the three-day event.
"I would love to be able to somehow parlay my love for professional football into a gig," Rollins said during Super Bowl weekend. "My ultimate goal is to be in the broadcast booth and call Chicago Bears games on Sundays. That would be a fantastic thing for me."
Rollins' Bears fandom is well known at this point. In fact, he recently appeared on an episode of Good Morning Football and built his Chicago Bears Mount Rushmore, which included George Halas, Walter Payton, Mike Singletary, and Devin Hester.
The true measure of a fan goes way beyond celebrating wins and building lists, though; it's in the pain of the losses, too, which, unfortunately, Rollins has experienced plenty of.
Like the Fail Mary against the Washington Commanders in 2024:
Fortunately for Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, he was victorious at WrestleMania 41. Perhaps it's a sign of great things to come for the Chicago Bears in 2025 now that they have their own Wiseman in head coach Ben Johnson.
