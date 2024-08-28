UFC CEO Dana White Shares Graphic Photos of Contender Series Injury
It doesn't happen often, but sometimes fighters on Dana White’s Contender Series can still earn the respect of the UFC CEO even in defeat.
Dana White's Contender Series Results & Highlights (Season 8, Week 3)
White Shares Injury Photos After DWCS
Now in its eighth season, the first two weeks of this year’s DWCS saw eight fighters earn UFC contracts before an additional four inked deals with the promotion following the conclusion of last night’s episode.
Week 3 was unique in the fact that the opening bout between Nick Piccininni and Jack Duffy has already been lined up for a rematch after things ended in a controversial split decision, and featherweight Michael Aswell was also promised a UFC opportunity down the road after he dropped a split decision to Bogdan Grad.
The fight between Grad and Aswell was so action-packed that many fans expected that both men might earn UFC contracts, and after the event concluded White shared some images of a nasty cut that Aswell sustained over his eye.
While Aswell wasn’t signed to the promotion outright, White did tell “Texas Kid” that once he was healed up he’d be first in line to step in as a replacement fighter if any featherweights were to drop out of upcoming UFC cards.
Andrey Pulyaev also joined Grad as a UFC contract winner on Week 3 of DWCS after he took a unanimous decision over Liam Anderson in their middleweight bout, and both Marco Tulio and Malcolm Wellmaker were easy choices to join the promotion following their respective stoppage-victories in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighter Leaves Dana White Speechless With Savage Knockout
Read More UFC & MMA News
• Ex-UFC Fighter Banned for Biting Opponent Signs with Major Promotion
• Kamaru Usman Calls Out Disrespectful UFC Fans
• Sean O'Malley Responds to UFC Rival’s "Jake Paul Route" Accusation
• Machine Gun Kelly Trashes 'Racist and Homophobic' UFC Star
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing, WWE, and AEW.