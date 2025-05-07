Alex Pereira avoids major scare with latest UFC update
The MMA community was taken aback Wednesday in the days leading up to UFC 315 in Montreal, Canada, this Saturday, during a relatively quiet pay-per-view fight week.
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira sent shockwaves through the MMA community after a cryptic message was published on his Twitter account. It suggested his discontent for the UFC and hinted at a possible retirement.
Thankfully, 'Poatan' has dismissed the message as nothing more than a hack...
Alex Pereira reveals hack as reason for concerning retirement Tweet
Pereira's original message had fans thinking he had fallen out with the UFC.
"I always answered the UFC’s calls, but if they want to play with me, we can do that," Pereira's message read. "I’ve never spoken poorly of the UFC but with what I’ve just heard I’m disheartened. I’ve already had thoughts of not fighting anymore, and after what was just relayed to me this may be the start."
Pereira later revealed his account was compromised in a stunning twist.
"I didn't even know about it, I was hacked," Pereira remarked. ". . . I'll resolve it. . . I have a great relationship with the UFC, people like to do bad things."
Pereira had the belt slip through his fingers with a decision loss to Ankalaev at UFC 313 in. Las Vegas, which halted an impressive run that saw him defend his then-championship three times in a calendar year (UFC 300, UFC 303, UFC 307) to retain his status as one of the sport's pound-for-pound best.
Ankalaev-Pereira 2 All But Dead?
There is no indication from the UFC's end regarding Pereira's hacked tweet at press time, as this is a developing story. Ankalaev and Pereira have gone back and forth online since the belt changed hands, but never appeared to finalize when the rematch would happen, if at all.
