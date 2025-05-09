UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena free weigh-in show live stream & full results
UFC 315 goes down tomorrow (May 10) at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, and today 24 fighters will hit the scale to weigh-in for the event.
The card’s headlining bout is a welterweight title fight between Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad, who looks to defend his belt for the first time after taking it from Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last year.
UFC gold will also be on the line in the co-main event, as Valentina Shevchenko is set to kick off her second reign as women’s flyweight champion against #2-ranked challenger Manon Fiorot.
UFC 315 Morning Weigh-In Show Live Stream
The rest of the UFC 315 main card includes a bantamweight bout between UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi after former Women’s Flyweight Champion Alexa Grasso takes on top contender Natália Silva.
Benoit Saint-Denis will kick off the PPV action against UFC returnee Kyle Prepolec, and the night’s prelims also feature plenty of intriguing matchups and a number of Canadian fighters looking to score big wins for the Montreal crowd.
The weigh-ins for UFC 315 are set to kick off at 9:00 a.m. ET on Friday, May 9. You can check out a live stream of the full morning weigh-in show below.
UFC 315 Main Card
• Main Event: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena – For the UFC Welterweight Championship
• Co-Main Event: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot – For the UFC Women’s Flyweight Championship
• José Aldo vs. Aiemann Zahabi
• Alexa Grasso vs. Natália Silva
• Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Kyle Prepolec
UFC 315 Preliminary Card
• Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke
• Jessica Andrade vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
• Modestas Bukauskas vs. Ion Cutelaba
• Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan
UFC 315 Early Preliminary Card
• Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Bruno Silva
• Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee
• Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan
