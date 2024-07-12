UFC Fight Night Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Live Results & Highlights
The UFC returns this Saturday night (July 13) with a UFC Fight Night event that takes place at Ball Arena in Denver, CO.
UFC Denver: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez Preview, Best Fights & Full Card
"Thug Rose" Takes on Tracy Cortez
The original main event for UFC Denver was supposed to see two-time strawweight champion Rose Namajunas square off with #4-ranked women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber. Following Barber’s withdrawal from the card, Tracy Cortez was pulled from a scheduled fight with Miranda Maverick later this month and will now attempt to score the biggest win of her career against Namajunas.
The night’s co-main event is a welterweight bout between longtime UFC veteran Santiago Ponzinibbio and Muslim Salikhov. “King of Kung Fu” enters the night looking to snap a two-fight skid, while Ponzinibbio will try to rebound from a knockout-loss to Kevin Holland at UFC 287 last year.
The rest of the main card includes Jean Silva stepping in on short notice to take on Drew Dober just weeks after collecting a knockout-win at UFC 303 and Gabriel Bonfim squaring out with Ange Loosa in a welterweight tilt. Cody Brundage will also kick off the main card against Abdul Razak Alhassan before Christian Rodriguez takes on UFC veteran Julian Erosa.
The prelims are also highlighted by a number of intriguing bouts, including Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson as well as two-division Cage Fury FC Champion Fatima Kline making her UFC debut against Jasmine Jasudavicius.
UFC Denver Betting Guide: Full Card Odds & Best Bets for Namajunas vs. Cortez
All fighters successfully made weight for their respective bouts at UFC Denver, although Cortez did have to cut off some of her hair in order to hit the women’s flyweight limit on her second attempt. The prelims are set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. ET before the main card starts at 10:00 p.m. ET, so be sure to check back on this page for all of the live results and highlights from the action once the event starts!
Main Card (10:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Main Event: Rose Namajunas vs. Tracy Cortez
• Co-Main Event: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Muslim Salikhov
• Drew Dober vs. Jean Silva
• Gabriel Bonfim vs. Ange Lossa
• Julian Erosa vs. Christian Rodriguez
• Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Cody Brundage
Preliminary Card (7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
• Joshua Van vs. Charles Johnson
• Jasmine Jasudavicius vs. Fatima Kline
• Montel Jackson vs. Da’Mon Blackshear
• Luana Santos vs. Mariya Agapova
• Josh Fremd vs. Andre Petroski
• Evan Elder vs. Darrius Flowers
UFC Denver, Namajunas vs. Cortez Full Fight Night Predictions
Read More UFC & MMA News
• UFC News: Dustin Poirier Brutally Roasts Conor McGregor Amidst Return Fight Delay
• UFC Paris: Renato Moicano on Benoit Saint-Denis Fight - ‘I’m Not F****** Losing'
• MMA News: Fighter Stuns Debutant with Incredible 10-Second Knockout at EFC 115
• 'I Hope He Wins': Alex Pereira Praises Israel Adesanya Ahead of UFC 305 Title Fight
Stick with MMA Knockout for more daily coverage of the UFC, MMA, WWE, and AEW.