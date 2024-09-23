Dana White's Contender Series Week 7 Preview & Full Betting Odds
Ahead of the UFC’s return to Paris on Saturday, Dana White’s Contender Series keeps rolling this Tuesday (September 24) when 10 fighters meet in Las Vegas, NV to try and earn UFC contracts.
All odds via DraftKings (odds subject to change).
Strawweight: Rose Conceição (-145) vs. Alexia Thainara (+114)
Rose Conceição
Unbeaten in her professional career, Conceição is coming off a unanimous decision win against Elaine Lopes that saw her claim LFA's intrim strawweight title.
The 27-year-old is at her most dangerous when she’s able to bring her opponent to the mat, and this matchup against Thainara will see her return to the cage for the first time in more than a year.
Alexia Thainara
Originally scheduled to face Fatima Kline on DWCS before the latter fighter was signed to the UFC, Thainara won the SFT strawweight title via first-round rear naked choke in her last outing in December.
Her only professional loss came at the hands of current UFC strawweight Bruna Brasil back in 2019, and seven out of her nine pro wins have come via stoppage.
Featherweight: Kevin Vallejos (-375) vs. Cam Teague (+270)
Kevin Vallejos
Vallejos is set to return to DWCS for the second time after he dropped a unanimous decision to Jean Silva last year.
That loss was the first of Vallejos’ pro or amateur careers, and after defending his Samurai Fight House title two more times (both via stoppage) “El Chino” will try make the most of his second opportunity at a UFC contract when he meets Teague.
Cam Teague
Stepping in to face Vallejos after Cage Warriors star Luke Riley was forced to pull out of the event due to visa issues, Teague will now try to extend his unbeaten record with what would be an upset-win against the Argentinian.
“Chaos” went 6-2 as an amateur before turning pro in March of last year, and outside of his debut against Michael Peltier all of Teague's pro victories have come via finish.
Light Heavyweight: Francesco Mazzeo (+124) vs. Kevin Christian (-160)
Francesco Mazzeo
Mazzeo was scheduled to face two different opponents on an earlier week of DWCS before he was finally booked for this meeting with Christian.
The 27-year-old has only competed four times since making his pro debut in 2021, but so far Mazzeo hasn’t gone past the second round and he's coming off a 37-second knockout against Vanderlei Junior at Cage Warriors 174 in July.
Kevin Christian
Christian made his pro debut in 2014 and went 7-2 across the next five years of his career, but aftering claiming the RDSC middleweight belt in Brazil the 29-year-old experienced a lengthy layoff that lasted more than four years.
The Brazilian returned at LFA 175 in January, and he got right back to his winning ways by stopping Miguel Porto with strikes early in the second round.
Welterweight: Daniel Frunza (+180) vs. Vadym Kutsyi (-238)
Daniel Frunza
Frunza was originally booked to face Matt Dixon on DWCS before Dixon withdrew with an injury, and now he’ll try to build on an impressive four-fight run of finishes when he faces Kutsyi.
“Tigano” is unbeaten since suffering a submission-loss to Gary Balletto Jr. at CES 64 in 2021, and aside from his first pro win back in 2017 all of his victories have come via KO or TKO.
Vadym Kutsyi
The most experienced fighter on Week 7 of DWCS in terms of pro bouts, Kutsyi will be returning to the cage for the first time since December 2022 when he faces Frunza.
The Belarusian is currently on an impressive 10-fight win streak dating back to 2016, and he’s only gone the distance five times in his 18 pro fights.
Heavyweight: Bailey Shoenfelder (-660) vs. Danylo Voievodkin (+420)
Bailey Shoenfelder
Currently the biggest favorite on the card by a significant margin, Shoenfelder claimed the Cage Fury FC heavyweight title from Greg Velasco in his last outing in April.
The 27-year-old has also competed in LFA and made two appearances in Bellator, and so far he’s managed to finish all five of his pro fights within the first two rounds.
Danylo Voievodkin
Also undefeated, Voievodkin’s fight with Shoenfelder will see the Ukranian get back into action for the first time in close to a year.
His last outing saw the 24-year-old make quick work of Roman Tarasyuk when he finished him in just 53 seconds, and so far only one of his opponents has made it past the opening minute of their fight.
Be sure to check back with MMA Knockout on fight night for live results and highlights from all the action at Week 7 of Dana White’s Contender Series.
