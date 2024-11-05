UFC Drops 2 More Fighters, Including Former Champion
Two more fighters have been released from the UFC.
Per UFC Roster Watch on X, ranked heavyweight contender Alexandr Romanov (18-3) and former featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie (10-5) have been released by the promotion.
Alexandr Romanov
Formerly the No. 13 ranked heavyweight, 'King Kong' Romanov was 2-3 in his last five UFC appearances and highlighted that he was on the final fight of his contract at UFC Edmonton on November 2.
"I hope [I get a new contract]," Romanov told reporters. "Because I feel that I am just in the beginning of my biggest jump to the top 10."
His fight with Rodrigo Nascimento left much to be desired, and the UFC likely chose not to extend Romanov's contract.
Romanov ends his run in the UFC with a promotional record of 7-3.
Germaine de Randamie
De Randamie took a near-four-year hiatus from the UFC from 2020 to 2024, returning to lose against Norma Dumont at UFC Vegas 90 in April. She officially retired on October 31, explaining her desire to lay down the gloves at the end of the year before a lack of availability from the UFC cut plans short.
"I begged the UFC for 1 more fight," de Randamie wrote on Instagram. "But it had to be this year. I promised myself I would retire from fighting December 31st 2024. Unfortunately the UFC told me all cards are fully booked. That’s why I decided that the time is now."
'The Iron Lady' ends her UFC career with a promotional record of 7-3, having won the featherweight championship in 2017.
