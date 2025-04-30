Bo Nickal shows off shocking size ahead of UFC Des Moines
It's well-known that UFC fighters make ridiculous weight cuts to fight in the Octagon, but undefeated middleweight Bo Nickal takes it to new extremes.
Fighters like Paddy Pimblett show off their 40+ lbs weight gain after fighting, but Nickal is vastly oversized, just days away from fighting in his biggest contest yet at UFC Des Moines.
Nickal takes on former ONE Championship double-champion Reinier De Ridder in the night's co-main event.
Bo Nickal 36 lbs heavier than middleweight limit days away from UFC Des Moines
Showing off on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nickal remarked, "Gonna be a long week," as he stepped on the scale at a whopping 222.6 lbs --- 36.6 lbs heavier than the UFC's middleweight non-championship limit of 186 lbs.
Nickal is due a brutal weight cut this week, but the preparation is necessary. His Fight Night opponent, De Ridder, weighed in at 184.5 lbs for his contest with Kevin Holland at UFC 311, and put on almost 30 lbs before stepping into the Octagon.
De Ridder weighed an astonishing 212 lbs for his middleweight contest in January.
More MMA Knockout News
- Ian Garry's UFC title chances shot down by No. 1 contender
- Dustin Poirier names three fights he'd like to see at UFC lightweight
- UFC veteran makes bold prediction for Tom Aspinall's next fight
- UFC hopeful retires after rocky six-fight record
Stick with MMAKnockout for more FREE coverage of the UFC, MMA, Boxing. Follow MMAKnockout on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.