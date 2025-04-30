MMA Knockout

Bo Nickal shows off shocking size ahead of UFC Des Moines

Mathew Riddle

It's well-known that UFC fighters make ridiculous weight cuts to fight in the Octagon, but undefeated middleweight Bo Nickal takes it to new extremes.

Fighters like Paddy Pimblett show off their 40+ lbs weight gain after fighting, but Nickal is vastly oversized, just days away from fighting in his biggest contest yet at UFC Des Moines.

Nickal takes on former ONE Championship double-champion Reinier De Ridder in the night's co-main event.

Bo Nickal 36 lbs heavier than middleweight limit days away from UFC Des Moines

Showing off on his Instagram on Tuesday, Nickal remarked, "Gonna be a long week," as he stepped on the scale at a whopping 222.6 lbs --- 36.6 lbs heavier than the UFC's middleweight non-championship limit of 186 lbs.

Nickal is due a brutal weight cut this week, but the preparation is necessary. His Fight Night opponent, De Ridder, weighed in at 184.5 lbs for his contest with Kevin Holland at UFC 311, and put on almost 30 lbs before stepping into the Octagon.

De Ridder weighed an astonishing 212 lbs for his middleweight contest in January.

