Dustin Poirier promises 'knucklehead' retirement at UFC 318
Dustin Poirier promises to go out with a bang in his trilogy rematch with Max Holloway at UFC 318.
Poirier wanted a BMF one-night tournament for his retirement, but the UFC Brass have instead given him another fight with 'Blessed' for the BMF title.
It's hard to come out of a Holloway fight unscathed...
'We're going to bleed' ... Poirier promises violence in Holloway trilogy
Speaking with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn, Poirier explained his 'knucklehead' gameplan for his fight with Holloway.
"[A clean fight and an early finish] would be nice," Poirier remarked. "Get in, retire clean, and go home with no stitches for my daughter. But in true knucklehead fashion, I'm going to stand in the middle and trade with Max, and we're going to bleed and put on a show for the last one."
Since their last encounter in 2019, Holloway has been knocked out. Formerly recognized as having the UFC's strongest chin, 'Blessed' tasted the canvas against Ilia Topuria at UFC 308.
This changes perspectives on their fight, seeing as Poirier came closest to hurting Holloway in their second fight. Holloway was extremely hittable against The Korean Zombie and was effectively dropped by Justin Gaethje. Whether his punch durability is still there remains to be seen.
Poirier and Holloway headline UFC 318 on July 19, they are the only announced fight so far.
