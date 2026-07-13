Conor McGregor Left Stunned in Live Video Reaction to Paddy Pimblett's UFC 329 Win
Conor McGregor was watching closely when Paddy Pimblett entered the cage at UFC 329 immediately ahead of his own return fight against Max Holloway.
Arguably the most highly-anticipated fight card of the year took place last Saturday, as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas played host to UFC 329 and McGregor’s long-awaited return to rematch Holloway in a welterweight main event.
The 14-fight card ended up being an action-packed affair, but the headlining rematch between McGregor and Holloway ended in anticlimactic fashion when “The Notorious” injured his knee and was unable to continue after the opening minute.
Watch Conor McGregor's Live Reaction to Paddy Pimblett Win at UFC 329
Although it didn’t come about in the way most fans were expecting, the result of the UFC 329 main event did mean that four our of the five main card fights all ended inside the distance.
Three of those four finishes all came inside the opening round, but Holloway’s 69-second injury TKO over McGregor was only the second-fastest stoppage of the night after Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event for UFC 329.
Pimblett only needed 52 seconds to put Saint-Denis to sleep with a D’Arce choke, and McGregor paused his preparations in the locker room at T-Mobile Arena to watch what turned out to be a quick fight and its stunning finishing sequence.
“The Baddy” has taken aim at McGregor during interviews on previous occasions, and fans were also treated to Pimblett’s live reaction to the UFC 329 main event while the UFC star was backstage doing a post-fight interview.
What's Next For Paddy Pimblett After UFC 329?
There are countless questions about McGregor’s fighting future in the aftermath of UFC 329, but Pimblett finds himself in perhaps the strongest position of any fighter that competed on the card.
The former Cage Warriors star joined the UFC to considerable fanfare in 2021 and stopped Luigi Vendramini in his debut, which earned him the first of three consecutive “Performance of the Night” bonuses to kick off his UFC career.
Following a controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, Pimblett added two major names to his record in former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson and longtime UFC veteran King Green, who scored a buzzer-beater finish against Terrance McKinney to open the UFC 329 main card on Saturday.
A stoppage-win over Michael Chandler set the “The Baddy” up for an interim lightweight title bid at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje, who handed Pimblett his first UFC loss before he stopped Ilia Topuira and unified the UFC lightweight belts at The White House.
Pimblett’s quick win over Saint-Denis puts him on the list of potential challengers for Gaethje’s belt, but the champion’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently teased that his next outing will be against a fighter that “The Highlight” hasn’t shared the cage with yet.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.