Conor McGregor Left Stunned in Live Video Reaction to Paddy Pimblett's UFC 329 Win

Conor McGregor was watching closely when Paddy Pimblett entered the cage at UFC 329 immediately ahead of his own return fight against Max Holloway.

Arguably the most highly-anticipated fight card of the year took place last Saturday, as the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas played host to UFC 329 and McGregor’s long-awaited return to rematch Holloway in a welterweight main event.

The 14-fight card ended up being an action-packed affair, but the headlining rematch between McGregor and Holloway ended in anticlimactic fashion when “The Notorious” injured his knee and was unable to continue after the opening minute.

Watch Conor McGregor's Live Reaction to Paddy Pimblett Win at UFC 329

Although it didn’t come about in the way most fans were expecting, the result of the UFC 329 main event did mean that four our of the five main card fights all ended inside the distance.

Three of those four finishes all came inside the opening round, but Holloway’s 69-second injury TKO over McGregor was only the second-fastest stoppage of the night after Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint-Denis in the co-main event for UFC 329.

Benoit Saint-Denis (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pimblett only needed 52 seconds to put Saint-Denis to sleep with a D’Arce choke, and McGregor paused his preparations in the locker room at T-Mobile Arena to watch what turned out to be a quick fight and its stunning finishing sequence.

“The Baddy” has taken aim at McGregor during interviews on previous occasions, and fans were also treated to Pimblett’s live reaction to the UFC 329 main event while the UFC star was backstage doing a post-fight interview.

"That's just what I do."



Paddy Pimblett (@PaddyTheBaddy) reacts to Conor McGregor's injury as well as his own first-round submission win and what it means for him in the lightweight title picture. #UFC329



Complete Main Card Results ➡️ https://t.co/FImoZxv5W0 pic.twitter.com/KDVSru8M8u — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 12, 2026

What's Next For Paddy Pimblett After UFC 329?

There are countless questions about McGregor’s fighting future in the aftermath of UFC 329, but Pimblett finds himself in perhaps the strongest position of any fighter that competed on the card.

The former Cage Warriors star joined the UFC to considerable fanfare in 2021 and stopped Luigi Vendramini in his debut, which earned him the first of three consecutive “Performance of the Night” bonuses to kick off his UFC career.

Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) reacts after defeating Michael Chandler (not pictured) during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following a controversial win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282, Pimblett added two major names to his record in former interim UFC lightweight titleholder Tony Ferguson and longtime UFC veteran King Green, who scored a buzzer-beater finish against Terrance McKinney to open the UFC 329 main card on Saturday.

Tony Ferguson (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 296 at T-Mobile Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A stoppage-win over Michael Chandler set the “The Baddy” up for an interim lightweight title bid at UFC 324 against Justin Gaethje, who handed Pimblett his first UFC loss before he stopped Ilia Topuira and unified the UFC lightweight belts at The White House.

Justin Gaethje (red gloves) fights Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) during UFC 324 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pimblett’s quick win over Saint-Denis puts him on the list of potential challengers for Gaethje’s belt, but the champion’s manager Ali Abdelaziz recently teased that his next outing will be against a fighter that “The Highlight” hasn’t shared the cage with yet.