Umar Nurmagomedov’s Rumored Fight Leaves Door Open for Dvalishvili vs. O’Malley 2
To the surprise of many, Umar Nurmagomedov's next fight reportedly won't be for the UFC title.
The #2 UFC Bantamweight in the world, Nurmagomedov (18-0) shot up high in the rankings with the biggest win of his career, a solid decision victory over streaking contender Cory Sandhagen in August.
What followed for Nurmagomedov was a brief face-to-face with Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 as the camera panned between the two after Dvalishvili won the title from Sean O'Malley, foreshadowing a future fight.
Nurmagomedov's Next Opponent Possibly Revealed
However, that future is not yet now as Nurmagomedov reportedly has been booked against another opponent by the end of the year, facing Song Ya Dong in the main event of UFC Tampa on Dec. 14, Red Corner MMA reported on Thursday. The five-round bantamweight matchup will take place from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.
Ariel Helwani followed up on this report on his show, saying that the fight isn't a done deal yet.
The unforeseen fight rumor comes after weeks and weeks of Nurmagomedov asking to fight the champ Dvalishvili in January, rumored to be UFC 311 in Los Angeles, CA. Nurmagomedov wasn't looking to fight any later than that with Ramadan taking place from Feb. 28 to Mar. 30.
"If Merab is going to avoid me, I won't wait for him," Nurmagomedov wrote on 'X' last week, "And I'll fight with anyone UFC suggests before ramadan."
And fight he will, this time possibly against China's Song Ya Dong.
The 26 year-old standout from Team Alpha Male is also coming off the biggest fight of his career, losing to former champion Petr Yan by decision at UFC 299. The decision loss to Yan ended some momentum for Song Ya Dong, who had won back-to-back fights before that.
Ranked #8 in the bantamweight division, Song Ya Dong would serve as Nurmagomedov's second test in the top 10, having the chance to steal the undefeated fighter's hype while he's at it.
Surrounded by world champs such as Islam Makhachev, cousin Khabib and brother Usman, Umar Nurmagomedov is being built up to become a champion himself with a perfect 18-0 record and six-straight wins in the UFC. This is a must-win for Nurmagomedov if he wants to fight Dvalishvili anytime soon.
A Rematch In The Cards?
But, will it still be Dvalishvili who's on the throne in a few months from now? Following news of Nurmagomedov fighting another, there's been much speculation that the new champ's first title defense will be against Sean O'Malley in an immediate rematch.
It was a unanimous decision for Dvalishvili in the eyes of the judges, but not for the injured O'Malley, claiming he had won rounds 1, 3, and 5. Regardless of how you scored the contest, it's hard to argue there's a fighter in the bantamweight division that's a bigger draw than "Suga" with a potential rematch doing numbers for the company after their box-office success at the Sphere.
O'Malley's already begun his campaign to fight Dvalishvili again, revealing on The Ariel Helwani Show he'd like to come back in March or April after a labrum surgery earlier this month.
Is Merab Dvalishvili vs. Sean O'Malley on the horizon for 2025?
