UFC Vegas 116: Sterling vs. Zalal: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+
The UFC is back in Las Vegas with another Fight Night installment featuring a main event between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling of New York and rising featherweight prospect Youssef Zalal of Colorado by way of Morocco.
Sterling (25-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) has won two of his last three fights since suffering a TKO loss at UFC 292 against Sean O'Malley (19-3 MMA, 11-3, 1 NC UFC) in his final title fight to date, followed by an eventual move to 145 pounds to begin the next phase of his career.
Sterling told reporters this week that his fight with Zalal (18-5 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) is bigger than just regaining momentum. It's to demonstrate that the 36-year-old still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.
It also helps that both were training partners at one point, too.
Aljamain Sterling Has Unique History Entering UFC Vegas 116
“Training with a guy like Youssef before in the past," Sterling said. "It’s definitely given me that inside look of how he thinks and what motivates him to want to win this fight. I got my work cut out for me. But I think big brother is gonna prevail and show him it’s just not his time yet. It’s still ‘Funkmaster’ time.”
Sterling added there has not been a reason to get complacent, and there's not much more that gets him motivated other than fighting someone who he's greatly familiar with.
“It’s easy to get complacent. But when you’re training with these young guys in the gym every day, and they’re getting after you, it has to keep you on top of your game – it pushes you to want to do that,” Sterling said.
Meanwhile, Zalal is fully aware that a win over a former champion could catapult him into the upper echelon of the division, while also enhancing his stardom.
"I'm a meatthead when it comes to, like, when I focus on a goal, that's all I care about is that goal, you know what I mean?" Zalal said. "And sometimes I forget about the outside life. But yeah, I've definitely been blessed enough to have great people around me to kind of make me step away a little bit like, 'Hey, you've done this. You did this. You came here and changed your life.' And I can't wait to keep changing my life."
Zalal has a chance to extend his winning streak to nine, should he beat Sterling Saturday night.
UFC Vegas 116 Full Card + Odds
The preliminary festivities begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The entire running order, including the updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, is below.
Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)
- Main Event: Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135), featherweight
- Co-Main Event: Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180), bantamweight
- Rafa Garcia (+110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-130), lightweight
- Davey Grant (-135) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+114), bantamweight
- Montel Jackson (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+154), bantamweight
- Marcus Buchecha (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+114), heavyweight
Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)
- Featured Prelim: Rodolfo Vieira (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235), middleweight
- Jackson McVey (-192) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+160), middleweight
- Mayra Bueno Silva (+310) vs. Michelle Montague (-395), bantamweight
- Jafel Filho (-675) vs. Cody Durden (+490), bantamweight
- Francis Marshall (-535) vs. Lucas Brennan (+400), lightweight
- Max Griffin (+120) vs. Victor Valenzuela (-142), welterweight
- Talita Alencar (+210) vs. Julia Polastri (-258), strawweight
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Zain Bando is a writer & columnist for Gameday Media's MMA Knockout, expanding his portfolio as a Staff Writer for Dallas Wings On SI with previous in-network contributions around the echosystem. Outside of covering fights, Bando's background includes Big Ten football and men's basketball with leans toward Illinois and Northwestern with a broader league view for bylines including The Sporting News, FanSided, Men's Journal and others since 2019. Bando can be reached at zainbando99@gmail.com or via his social media accounts @zainbando99.Follow @zainbando99