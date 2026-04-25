UFC Vegas 116: Sterling vs. Zalal: Full Card, Odds, Start Time, How To Watch Via P+

The UFC is back in Las Vegas with another Fight Night installment featuring a main event between former UFC Bantamweight Champion Aljamain Sterling of New York and rising featherweight prospect Youssef Zalal of Colorado by way of Morocco.

Sterling (25-5 MMA, 17-5 UFC) has won two of his last three fights since suffering a TKO loss at UFC 292 against Sean O'Malley (19-3 MMA, 11-3, 1 NC UFC) in his final title fight to date, followed by an eventual move to 145 pounds to begin the next phase of his career.

Sterling told reporters this week that his fight with Zalal (18-5 MMA, 8-3-1 UFC) is bigger than just regaining momentum. It's to demonstrate that the 36-year-old still has what it takes to compete at the highest level.

It also helps that both were training partners at one point, too.

Aljamain Sterling Has Unique History Entering UFC Vegas 116

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Aljamain Sterling during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“Training with a guy like Youssef before in the past," Sterling said. "It’s definitely given me that inside look of how he thinks and what motivates him to want to win this fight. I got my work cut out for me. But I think big brother is gonna prevail and show him it’s just not his time yet. It’s still ‘Funkmaster’ time.”

Sterling added there has not been a reason to get complacent, and there's not much more that gets him motivated other than fighting someone who he's greatly familiar with.

“It’s easy to get complacent. But when you’re training with these young guys in the gym every day, and they’re getting after you, it has to keep you on top of your game – it pushes you to want to do that,” Sterling said.

Meanwhile, Zalal is fully aware that a win over a former champion could catapult him into the upper echelon of the division, while also enhancing his stardom.

"I'm a meatthead when it comes to, like, when I focus on a goal, that's all I care about is that goal, you know what I mean?" Zalal said. "And sometimes I forget about the outside life. But yeah, I've definitely been blessed enough to have great people around me to kind of make me step away a little bit like, 'Hey, you've done this. You did this. You came here and changed your life.' And I can't wait to keep changing my life."

Zalal has a chance to extend his winning streak to nine, should he beat Sterling Saturday night.

UFC Vegas 116 Full Card + Odds

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The preliminary festivities begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, followed by the main card at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The entire running order, including the updated odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, is below.

Main card (Start time 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT, P+)

Main Event: Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135), featherweight

Aljamain Sterling (+114) vs. Youssef Zalal (-135), featherweight Co-Main Event : Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180), bantamweight

: Norma Dumont (-218) vs. Joselyne Edwards (+180), bantamweight Rafa Garcia (+110) vs. Alexander Hernandez (-130), lightweight

Davey Grant (-135) vs. Adrian Luna Martinetti (+114), bantamweight

Montel Jackson (-185) vs. Raoni Barcelos (+154), bantamweight

Marcus Buchecha (-135) vs. Ryan Spann (+114), heavyweight

Preliminary card (Start time 5 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT, P+)

Featured Prelim: Rodolfo Vieira (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235), middleweight

Rodolfo Vieira (-290) vs. Eric McConico (+235), middleweight Jackson McVey (-192) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+160), middleweight

Mayra Bueno Silva (+310) vs. Michelle Montague (-395), bantamweight

Jafel Filho (-675) vs. Cody Durden (+490), bantamweight

Francis Marshall (-535) vs. Lucas Brennan (+400), lightweight

Max Griffin (+120) vs. Victor Valenzuela (-142), welterweight

Talita Alencar (+210) vs. Julia Polastri (-258), strawweight