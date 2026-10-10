UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Full Picks & Predictions
The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 of the card’s bouts.
The card’s main event is a huge middleweight contest that will see Christian Leroy Duncan attempt to bring his win streak to six fights when he takes on fellow top-ranked contender Brendan Allen.
The co-main event takes place in the lightweight division, where Matheus Camilo is set to square off with Jai Herbert.
UFC Vegas 122 Main Card Predictions
Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan
Provided that Allen doesn’t spend too much time standing and trading strikes with Duncan, I expect that the 30-year-old will make the most of things when he’s able to bring this fight to his preferred area on the mat.
(Pick: Allen)
Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert
This is a solid fight even if it isn’t quite co-main event caliber, and if Camilo is able to close the distance and navigate a significant reach disadvantage I think that Brazilin will find Herbert’s chin at some point.
(Pick: Camilo)
Lupita Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza
While I do expect that Souza will make this a very competitive fight, Godinez has proven herself against a higher level of competition and should be able to bounce back from her loss to Tatiana Suarez.
(Pick: Godinez)
Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III
After Fili’s lengthy streak of alternating wins and losses ended his last time out, Kamaka might be catching the longtime UFC veteran at just the right time to secure the first win of his second UFC stint.
(Pick: Kamaka)
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi
Wellmaker is in serious need of a win here after back-to-back losses brought an unbeaten start to his career to a halt, and as long as he can keep things standing this looks to be a difficult matchup for Tanzilovi.
(Pick: Wellmaker)
UFC Vegas 122 Preliminary Card Predictions
Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert
There’s always the chance of Meerschaert snatching a submission any time these men are engaged in close quarters, but moving up a weight class at this stage of his career seems like a pretty desperate way to try and end a five-fight skid.
(Pick: Walker)
Francisco Prado vs. Ismael Bonfim
You have to wonder how Bonfim’s camp went given that the Brazilian missed weight by a staggering amount ahead of this fight, and that’s a tough spot to be in when both of these men are likely fighting for their places on the UFC roster.
(Pick: Prado)
Niko Price vs. Leon Shahbazyan
Price is coming off a very short-lived retirement and will be at a serious disadvantage if this fight hits the ground, but I think “The Hybrid” may be able to pull off the minor upset here given that Shahbazyan just doesn’t seem to quite be a UFC caliber fighter.
(Pick: Price)
Felipe Franco vs. Brendson Ribeiro
Fresh off his first UFC win, Franco looks poised to end Ribeiro’s UFC career in violent fashion when the two men meet in Las Vegas.
(Pick: Franco)
RJ Harris vs. Allen Frye Jr.
It’s hard to feel super confident in either of these men given that they’re both still new additions to the UFC heavyweight division, but Harris boasts the size advantage and is coming off a big win in his promotional debut just a few months ago.
(Pick: Harris)
Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Alice Pereira
The UFC women’s bantamweight division looks to be in a tough spot as of late, and while I don’t see her rising to title contention anytime soon I do think Zheleznyakova may be able to outwork Pereira in this matchup.
(Pick: Zheleznyakova)
Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Melissa Gatto
I’m a little surprised to see Gatto lined a slight favorite here, and I’m slightly leaning with Kareckaite to even out her UFC record here in the opening bout for UFC Vegas 122.
(Pick: Kareckaite)
Be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 122.
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Drew is an MMA writer that regularly watches regional events in addition to major promotions such as the UFC, PFL, Bellator, and ONE Championship. He joined MMA Knockout when it was founded in 2023.