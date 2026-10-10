UFC Fight Night: Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan Full Picks & Predictions

The UFC returns home to Las Vegas today for another UFC Fight Night, and MMA KO’s Drew Beaupré is here to provide predictions for all 12 of the card’s bouts.

The card’s main event is a huge middleweight contest that will see Christian Leroy Duncan attempt to bring his win streak to six fights when he takes on fellow top-ranked contender Brendan Allen.

The co-main event takes place in the lightweight division, where Matheus Camilo is set to square off with Jai Herbert.

UFC Vegas 122 Main Card Predictions

Brendan Allen vs. Christian Leroy Duncan

Reinier De Ridder (red gloves) fights Brendan Allen (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Rogers Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Provided that Allen doesn’t spend too much time standing and trading strikes with Duncan, I expect that the 30-year-old will make the most of things when he’s able to bring this fight to his preferred area on the mat.

(Pick: Allen)

Matheus Camilo vs. Jai Herbert

Viacheslav Borshchev (red gloves) fights Matheus Camilo (blue gloves) in the lightweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a solid fight even if it isn’t quite co-main event caliber, and if Camilo is able to close the distance and navigate a significant reach disadvantage I think that Brazilin will find Herbert’s chin at some point.

(Pick: Camilo)

Lupita Godinez vs. Ketlen Souza

Tatiana Suarez (red gloves) fights Loopy Godinez (blue gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While I do expect that Souza will make this a very competitive fight, Godinez has proven herself against a higher level of competition and should be able to bounce back from her loss to Tatiana Suarez.

(Pick: Godinez)

Andre Fili vs. Kai Kamaka III

Kai Kamaka III (right) against Luke Riley during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Fili’s lengthy streak of alternating wins and losses ended his last time out, Kamaka might be catching the longtime UFC veteran at just the right time to secure the first win of his second UFC stint.

(Pick: Kamaka)

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Otari Tanzilovi

Ethyn Ewing (blue gloves) fights Malcolm Wellmaker (red gloves) in the featherweight bout during UFC 322 at Madison Square Garden. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wellmaker is in serious need of a win here after back-to-back losses brought an unbeaten start to his career to a halt, and as long as he can keep things standing this looks to be a difficult matchup for Tanzilovi.

(Pick: Wellmaker)

UFC Vegas 122 Preliminary Card Predictions

Julius Walker vs. Gerald Meerschaert

Alonzo Menifield (red gloves) fights Julius Walker (blue gloves) in the light heavyweight bout during UFC Fight Night at Climate Pledge Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

There’s always the chance of Meerschaert snatching a submission any time these men are engaged in close quarters, but moving up a weight class at this stage of his career seems like a pretty desperate way to try and end a five-fight skid.

(Pick: Walker)

Francisco Prado vs. Ismael Bonfim

Francisco Prado (blue gloves) reacts during the fight against Charles Radtke (red gloves) during UFC 327 at Kaseya Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You have to wonder how Bonfim’s camp went given that the Brazilian missed weight by a staggering amount ahead of this fight, and that’s a tough spot to be in when both of these men are likely fighting for their places on the UFC roster.

(Pick: Prado)

Niko Price vs. Leon Shahbazyan

Niko Price (red gloves) fights Jacobe Smith (blue gloves) during UFC 317 at T-Mobile Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Price is coming off a very short-lived retirement and will be at a serious disadvantage if this fight hits the ground, but I think “The Hybrid” may be able to pull off the minor upset here given that Shahbazyan just doesn’t seem to quite be a UFC caliber fighter.

(Pick: Price)

Felipe Franco vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Levi Rodrigues Jr (red gloves) fights Felipe Franco (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off his first UFC win, Franco looks poised to end Ribeiro’s UFC career in violent fashion when the two men meet in Las Vegas.

(Pick: Franco)

RJ Harris vs. Allen Frye Jr.

RJ Harris (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Alvin Hines (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Paycom Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s hard to feel super confident in either of these men given that they’re both still new additions to the UFC heavyweight division, but Harris boasts the size advantage and is coming off a big win in his promotional debut just a few months ago.

(Pick: Harris)

Darya Zheleznyakova vs. Alice Pereira

Melissa Croden (red gloves) fights Daria Zheleznyakova (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Canada Life Centre. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The UFC women’s bantamweight division looks to be in a tough spot as of late, and while I don’t see her rising to title contention anytime soon I do think Zheleznyakova may be able to outwork Pereira in this matchup.

(Pick: Zheleznyakova)

Ernesta Kareckaite vs. Melissa Gatto

Dione Barbosa (red gloves) fights Ernesta Kareckaite (blue gloves) during UFC 301 at Rio Arena. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

I’m a little surprised to see Gatto lined a slight favorite here, and I’m slightly leaning with Kareckaite to even out her UFC record here in the opening bout for UFC Vegas 122.

(Pick: Kareckaite)

Be sure to check back with us later today for live results and highlights from all the action at UFC Vegas 122.